Events held for young international tennis players

Tennis

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has been chosen as the destination for junior tennis players to compete in a number of international tennis tournaments.

The Becamex Group Cup 2026 runs from March to May and features four Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) events for U14s and two International Tennis Federation (ITF) events for U18s.

The ATF U14 Becamex Group Cup 1 began on March 23 and will last until March 29 at the Bình Dương New City Community Sports Centre.

The ATF U14 Becamex Group Cup 2 will follow on March 30 to April 5.

The ATF U14 Becamex Group Cup 3 is scheduled on May 11-17 while the last one is planned on May 18-24.

The ITF J30 Becamex Group Cup 1 and 2 will be organised on April 13-19 and April 20-26, respectively.

The tournaments are expected to feature about 1,000 players from many countries and regions such as Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Uzbekistan

Many talented young players from Việt Nam will compete including Lê Tiến Anh (boys' U16), Lê Phú Gia and Vũ Tuấn Phong (boys' U14), Nguyễn Linh Nhi and Tô Bình Nhiên (girls' U14, and Đinh Tiến Dũng (boys' U12).

According to VTF, the tournaments are the federation's effort to help Vietnamese young athletes sharpen their technique, contributing to improving national tennis quality.

These competitions will also help strengthen solidarity and integration among international players and federations.

VTF hope these events will be the first steps to gradually build a systematic, regular and high-quality youth competition ecosystem attracting high-quality players from all over the world. — VNS