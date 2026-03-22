Ba Đình dethrone 3F Galaxy to lift HBC 2026 trophy

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — Ba Đình were crowned champions of the VNPay Hà Nội Pro-Am Basketball Championship (HBC) 2026 on Saturday after an impressive victory over three-time defending champions 3F.

Playing at the Cầu Giấy Gymnasium, Ba Đình ended 3F’s historic winning streak with a decisive 82-74 win in the final.

Having maintained consistent form throughout the 10-day tournament, Ba Đình saved their best performance for the gold-medal match. They took control from the opening whistle, establishing an early lead and heading into halftime with an eight-point cushion at 44-36.

Despite their strong efforts, the defending champions couldn't make up the ground in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the 3F fight back stronger and gradually narrow the score to make it 74-78.

However, in the decisive moments, Ba Đình's youngsters Hoàng Thế Mạnh and Matt Van Pelt successfully scored two points each to end the 3F's reign at 82-74.

Coach Hoàng Thế Vinh said after the final whistle: "I don't know how to describe my feeling but I am really happy and need to thank our teammates and supporters. This win is for them."

In addition to the trophy, Ba Đình's Michael Soy was voted Player of the Game with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He was also MVP of the tournament.

"I just come in out and staying calm," said Soy.

"My time will come whenever I am calm so I am just try to be patient and trust my teammates."

Earlier, in the third-place playoff, Hà Nội defeated Hidden Dragons 88-74 to take the bronze medal.

The tournament was hosted by New Sports was part of the Việt Nam Pro-Am Basketball Championship series.

The next events will be Đà Nẵng Pro-Am Basketball Championship for the central region clubs and Saigon Pro-Am Basketball Championship for the southern ones with dates to be confirmed soon. — VNS