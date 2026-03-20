Ba Đình remeet 3F Galaxy in HBC 2026 final after thrilling semis

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — Ba Đình and 3F Galaxy booked their places in the final of the Hà Nội Pro-Am Basketball Championship (HBC) 2026, brought by VNPAY, after thrilling semi-final wins, setting up a repeat of last year’s showdown.

Ba Đình faced Hidden Dragons in the second semi-final in what was billed as the El Clásico, delivering an explosive atmosphere on the court and in the stands. The Dragons started strongly, their young squad confident and producing a high-scoring performance.

However, Ba Đình, one of the oldest clubs in town, quickly restored balance and led 38-33 by the end of the second quarter. The Dragons continued to chase the deficit, spurred on by the efforts of Russian Tank Egor Kurkin and former VBA player Đạt Doc, scoring at crucial moments.

The turning point came when Michael Soy went on a 10-point run, helping Ba Đình maintain a safe lead and secure a 76-69 victory. Soy, unstoppable throughout the match, was named Player of the Game with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Earlier, 3F Galaxy had battled Hà Nội in the first semi-final. The defending champions dominated the first quarter, leading 30-14 thanks to rapid, effective attacks, and extended their advantage to 48-31 after two quarters.

The interval proved crucial as Hà Nội regrouped and surged with a 10-0 run at the start of the third quarter, continuing their streak to achieve a 23-point comeback and tie the game 60-60.

The fourth quarter was a tense back-and-forth, pushing the match into overtime, where 3F’s composure prevailed. They closed out the game 78-83, securing their place in the final. Mykhailo Kucheriavyi was Player of the Game with 23 points, 17 rebounds and one assist.

The final between Ba Đình and 3F Galaxy will be held on March 21 from 6pm, live on VTVcab. Last year, 3F narrowly beat Ba Đình 78-77 in a nail-biting final to claim their third tournament trophy. — VNS