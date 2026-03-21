Age no barrier as Thành targets Asian Games gold

Shooting

Thanh Hà

Hà Minh Thành steps into the spotlight at 40 and proves he is still on target, with age just a number as he sets his sights on future competitions, especially international events this year.

The marksman delivered a standout performance at the 33rd SEA Games in December last year in Thailand, securing a double title and setting a tournament record, making the Bangkok event a milestone in his 20-year career.

Veteran marksman

Thành trained at the Military Sports Centre and was selected for the pistol team in 2002 before being called up to the national team at the age of 21 in 2006.

"The first days were always difficult and I was unfamiliar with the new environment. However, the opportunity to train with senior teammates in my favourite category and my hard work helped me improve quickly," Thành said.

Shooting requires high levels of concentration, discipline and mental focus, combined with physical steadiness, patience and fine motor skills. Key technical elements include proper aiming, breath control and trigger management, alongside strict adherence to safety measures, including eye and ear protection and target identification.

Thành trained rigorously every day to refine his balance and stance, sight alignment and breath control, among other skills.

After two decades in the sport, Thành has established himself as one of Việt Nam’s most decorated marksmen. Following the retirement of the country’s first Olympic champion, Hoàng Xuân Vinh, he is now among the most experienced members of the national squad.

On the final day of shooting at the 33rd SEA Games, Thành and his teammates competed in the men’s 25m pistol event.

He advanced to the final eight and maintained his lead through to the final shots to finish ahead of his rivals.

His score of 30 points after 40 shots secured the individual gold and set a new Games record. Combined with his teammates’ scores, the result also delivered team gold for Việt Nam.

“It was not my first SEA Games gold but it was the most memorable one as I was the last competitor of the team in the last event. I shouldered the heavy duty of winning for the country. It was really tense and I was also nervous,” said Thành.

“In every tournament, the competitiveness is obvious. I had to be totally focused and it was great that I did my job.

“Previously, I also set a Games record but this time was really special and I cherish it very much."

The 33rd SEA Games marked the fifth regional Games at which Thành has won gold since 2009.

“The victory was a great achievement for me. I am pleased with the result, as excited as I was when winning my first gold in Laos," he said.

Earlier in 2025, Thành won two golds at the Asian Cup, along with a silver and a bronze at the Asian Championships.

These results made him the second marksman in history to win the national Victory Award for Best Male Athlete of the Year.

“Being invited to the award ceremony meant that I was in the top three and it was an honour for me, but the No 1 position was really a surprise. It was an emotional moment that I had never thought about." Thành told Việt Nam News after the event in January.

ASIAD target

After the SEA Games, Thành had little time to rest. He began a new cycle of tournaments, with the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) in September as the most important.

The soldier will be aiming for a gold medal after winning a silver and a bronze in 2010 and two bronzes in 2014.

He warmed up at the 2026 Asian Pistol and Rifle Championships with two silver medals and one bronze.

Thành said the SEA Games success, combined with his results from the Asian tournament, would provide strong motivation for his quest for gold at the ASIAD in Japan this September.

“In the Asian arena, every marksman has a chance to win a medal. The ASIAD will feature many good marksmen, so I have to prepare very carefully," Thành said.

Thành did not perform well in the previous ASIAD. This year marks his 20th anniversary in shooting, and he hopes to achieve a positive result to celebrate the milestone.

“For me, the ASIAD arena has always been a significant challenge," he said. "I will do my best, focus on winning, and hopefully the shooting range in Japan will bring me good luck.” — VNS