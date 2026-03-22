Thousands of people run and research information at 2026 Course de la Francophonie

Running

HÀ NỘI — About 1,000 people took part in the 2026 Course de la Francophonie (Race of the Francophonie), a large sport event for the French speaking community on Sunday in Hà Nội.

They took part in three courses of 2.5km, 5km and 10km that led them around the Thống Nhất Park.

It was an annual event joinly organised by the Francophone University Agency, the Embassy of France to Việt Nam, the International Organisation of Francophonie, the Wallonie-Bruxelles in Việt Nam, the French Institute in Hà Nội.

Under the theme Green Tomorrow, the fourth event gathered Francophone and Francophile community in Việt Nam and this year aimed to guide people towards a greener future.

It also simultaneously spreaded the positive values ​​of the community through sports, culture, education, and career opportunities, in a professional, friendly, and inspiring environment.

Alongside the race, a Francophone Career and Job Fair allowed young people to connect directly with 40 booths of embassies, Francophone organisations, educational institutions and businesses, helping them explore suitable job opportunities.

A dedicated zone for Francophone embassies in Việt Nam and schools offering French-language education provided a great space for those interested in studying in French.

Visitors also won prizes and gifts through many mini games and contests available all day long.

Meanwhile, a music and dance performance by French-speaking students further attracted attention to the French language. — VNS