Rising U23s ready to test mettle in Xi’an

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s U23 national team are set to kick off a demanding overseas test as they prepare for the CFA Team China – Xi’an 2026 International Tournament, running from March 25 to March 31 in Xi’an, China.

This year’s four-team tournament features hosts China, Việt Nam, Thailand and North Korea. The sides will play a single round-robin to determine the final standings.

Việt Nam will meet North Korea on March 25, face Thailand on March 28 and play hosts China in the final match on March 31.

Assessing the squad, coach Đinh Hồng Vinh said the Vietnamese team include many young talents such as Cao Văn Bình, Nguyễn Công Phương and Lê Văn Thuận. Several new players from the U21 age group have been added as part of preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, as the staff also work to develop the next generation of Vietnamese footballers.

“The whole team have had a long journey to Xi’an, but the players have shown professionalism and determination. The atmosphere in the squad is cheerful and united. The players support each other and are quickly adapting. This is a positive sign of good psychological preparation before the tournament,” coach Vinh said.

“We also trained on a quality pitch with good grass, which helped us implement our playing style. The weather is currently a bit cold, quite different from home, but the players are gradually getting used to it. The organisers have provided excellent support with food and nutrition, ensuring the team are in the best physical condition for the upcoming matches.”

Coach Vinh stressed that the Xi’an tournament is not only important competitively but also offers valuable international experience for young players to mature and improve.

“This is a chance for our young players to compete against quality opponents and enhance their skills for the next stages,” he said.

Thailand coach Thawatchai Damrong-ongtrakul said: “The three matches in China will be high-quality. We will face the Chinese team, who recently reached the final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup, then the Vietnamese U23 team, who reached the semi-finals, and finally North Korea, who despite not appearing in recent continental tournaments, I believe, will be a formidable opponent. This is a good opportunity to test our players, especially the new faces.”

Asked specifically about the match against Việt Nam, Thawatchai added: “We want to win. Việt Nam have a quality squad and were SEA Games gold medalists in Thailand. But it is important for our players to gain more experience from matches like this.” — VNS