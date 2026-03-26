Việt Nam beat Bangladesh 3-0 in international friendly match

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's national football team delivered a dominant display to beat Bangladeshi rivals 3–0 in an international friendly match during the March 2026 FIFA Days at Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội.

The hosts came out on the front foot, pressing high and pinning Bangladesh deep in their own half from the opening whistle. The breakthrough arrived in the eighth minute when Tiến Anh whipped in a corner and Tuấn Hải finished from a close range to open the scoring.

Việt Nam doubled their lead in the 18th minute from another set-piece, as Quang Hải’s pinpoint delivery found Xuân Mạnh, who powered home a header to make it 2–0. Just before the break, Hai Long produced a moment of individual brilliance, weaving past two defenders before slotting home to extend the lead to 3–0.

After the restart, the game settled into a more balanced rhythm, with both sides creating chances. Việt Nam, however, remained in control but were denied further goals by the woodwork on several occasions. No additional goals were scored in the second half, as the hosts comfortably saw out the match.

Heading into the match, Bangladesh were ranked 181st in the FIFA standings and had already been eliminated from contention for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. Việt Nam, ranked 103rd, have already secured their place in the tournament finals.

Việt Nam will next face Malaysia in their final Group F match of the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers at 7pm on March 31 at Thiên Trường Stadium in Ninh Bình Province. VNA/VNS