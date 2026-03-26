Gymnasts target ASIAD spots as team prepare for Asian Championships

Gymnastics

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese gymnastics team are limbering up to secure spots in the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) in September.

Athletes must qualify through continental tournaments to participate in the Asian Games.

According to the Asian Gymnastics Union's plan, the 2026 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, to be held in China in June, will serve as the decisive qualifying round.

If the Vietnamese team finish among the top 10 teams, they will earn five individual spots in each event for the Asian Games.

Coach Trương Minh Sang said the team are currently preparing thoroughly in terms of both personnel and tactics for the Asian championships.

“The upcoming Asian Championships are of special importance," Sang said.

"Besides the goal of achieving results, it is also a comprehensive test of the team's capabilities before entering the major competition, ASIAD.

"We aim to reach top 10 in both the individual all-around and team events in Asia. This is a crucial condition for qualifying.”

The team are training at the national centres in Hà Nội and HCM City to prepare for the upcoming events.

Along with improving technical skills, the team are also focusing on strengths such as pommel horse and rings - events that have brought outstanding achievements to Vietnamese gymnastics.

Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong (born 2002), a silver medallist in the rings event at the 2023 Asian Games, is currently a leading hope for the team at the continental level. After recovering from a shoulder injury, he has returned to high-intensity training to prepare for the upcoming qualifying rounds.

Phong said: “I’ve recovered quite a bit from my injury, but increasing the difficulty of the exercises still has some impact. However, I’m trying to adapt to ensure I’m in top form.

"My immediate goal is to win a silver medal like at the previous ASIAD, and if given the opportunity, I hope to improve my performance.”

Veteran gymnast Đinh Phương Thành also plays a crucial role in the team. After many years of top-level competition - including 14 SEA Games gold medals and one ASIAD bronze - he is considered a pillar of experience for the younger athletes.

Thành said: “After gaining 14 SEA Games gold medals and one ASIAD bronze medal, I understand that each major tournament is a completely different challenge.

“The SEA Games is a regional arena, while the ASIAD is a continental competition with fiercer competition. I am focusing on perfecting my technique in my strongest events.

"My biggest goal is to qualify for the Asian Games and have a successful ASIAD with the national team.

"Currently, I am focusing on improving the quality of my performances, while also researching ways to increase the difficulty of the parallel bars and horizontal bar to be able to compete with top Asian athletes.”

President of the Việt Nam Gymnastics Federation Trần Chiến Thắng said that in recent years Vietnamese gymnastics has maintained stable achievements in regional competitions. However, the continental arena demands much higher standards with the participation of gymnastics powerhouses such as China, Japan and South Korea.

“After the 33rd SEA Games last December, the Vietnamese gymnastics team have had a relatively thorough preparation process and set specific goals to surpass themselves at the 20th Asian Games," Thắng said.

"The competitive environment in Asia is very fierce, especially in Northeast Asian countries, which consistently maintain a high level of expertise. Therefore, the goal of winning medals at the Asian Games requires meticulous preparation and a suitable strategy.”

Thắng said the coaching staff is focusing on refining every detail in the routines, increasing technical difficulty and refining the athletes' performances. Injury recovery and load control are being closely monitored to ensure stable training progress for the 2026 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships. — VNS