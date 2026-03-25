Kim eyes Bangladesh test with fresh attacking edge

Football

HÀ NỘI — Looking to strike the right balance, head coach Kim Sang-sik is targeting a win over Bangladesh in Thursday’s friendly as he tests a new attacking weapon and welcomes several senior players back after a year out of the squad.

The South Korean coach said his side had shown positive progress in both personnel and tactics during training, speaking at a press conference on March 25 in Hà Nội.

"We are watching their videos and researching their playing style for the best solution and avoid unexpected surprises," said Kim. "Our target is a positive results, possibly a win tomorrow, a stable step for important matches later."

Asked about his line-up, Kim said he was pleased that Nguyễn Hoàng Hên is now eligible to play for the national team, giving him more options in attack. Hên has delivered impressive performances in the V.League 1 and was considered deserving of his place in the squad.

Hên is expected to work alongside and support AFF Cup 2024 top scorer Nguyễn Xuân Son to diversify Việt Nam’s attacking approach.

Việt Nam can also adjust its system flexibly, using one or two strikers depending on the flow of the game. This is expected to increase goal-scoring opportunities and improve finishing efficiency, an issue for the team at times in the past.

In defence, Kim has called up Trần Đình Trọng and Đoàn Văn Hậu, both familiar figures from the squad under Park Hang-seo. They have been absent from the team for several years due to injuries that significantly affected their performance.

But in the first 16 rounds of the National Premier League, they performed like stars and earned their places. They are expected to strengthen Việt Nam’s defence and prevent Bangladesh forwards from scoring.

Speaking at the press conference, captain Đỗ Duy Mạnh said all Vietnamese players were focused on the match as a mark of respect for Bangladesh.

"Although it is a friendly its result will change our ranking in the world. We are strictly following the training plan and will show our best for our supporters," said Mạnh.

Việt Nam will play Malaysia in the final match of the third qualification round of the Asian Cup 2027 on March 31. The game against Bangladesh is seen as a preview for Kim to place the best players in suitable positions.

On the visiting side, Javie Penato said his coaching staff had kept a close watch on the Việt Nam team and understood the hosts’ strength, especially with Hên and Son in the squad.

Penato said Việt Nam are now one of the strongest sides in the region, having improved markedly.

The friendly is important for his side as it serves as a test before they play Singapore in the Asian Cup qualification later this month.

The match will kick off at 7pm at Hàng Đẫy Stadium. Tickets are still available at VNĐ200,000 and VNĐ300,000 at the venue. — VNS