Military dominate National Tennis Clubs Championship

Tennis

HCM CITY — Players of the Military team dominated the National Tennis Clubs Championship winning two out of three titles on March 24 in HCM City.

The Military 1 team outclassed AP Sports 2-0 to take the men's team gold.

Trương Thành Minh led Từ Lê Khánh Duy 6-2, 6-7(1) before Duy retired when it was 0-1 for him in the third set. Later, national No 1 Vũ Hà Minh Đức beat Nguyễn Văn Phương 0-6, 3-6.

Hoàng Thành Trung Club and HCM City 1 shared the third place.

The women's titles also went to the Military after beating AP Sports 2-1.

In the singles matches, Lê Thảo Hân took the first win for the Military by defeating Nguyễn Thị Thanh Loan 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. However, teammate Ngô Hồng Hạnh lost 5-7, 0-6 to Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh.

Hạnh, paired with Nguyễn Tú Kim Ngân, beat Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh and Nguyễn Thị Phương 7-5, 6-2 to take the second win.

HCM City 1 and HCM City 2 placed at third.

Despite their domination in the men's and women's team classes, the Military couldn't beat HCM City 1 in the mixed final.

Hồng Hạnh lost 6-2, 6-4 to Trần Thụy Thanh Trúc in the women's game while Khánh Duy was defeated 6-1, 6-4 by Nguyễn Đại Khánh.

AP Sports and HCM City 2 bagged bronze medals.

The tournament featured nearly 100 players from 20 teams nationwide.

In addition to competitive matches, supporters at the event also had opportunities to take part in many sidelined activities and talks with H'Hen Niê, Top 5 Miss Universe 2018 and Lương Thùy Linh, Top 12 Miss World 2019. — VNS