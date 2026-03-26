Kick-off for young stars promises fierce competition

Football

HÀ NỘI — The stage is set for goals and glory as the National U15 Football Championship-Modern Cup kicks off after the draw and sponsorship announcement on March 26 in Hà Nội. The tournament will run from April 1-14 at Thành Long Stadium in HCM City.

Twelve teams are divided into three groups of four. Defending champions PVF will begin their title defence against Quảng Nam, Thể Công-Viettel and Cần Thơ in Group B. Group A features Ninh Bình, Tây Ninh, Sông Lam Nghệ An and hosts HCM City. In Group C, Becamex HCM City face last year's runners-up Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and Đắk Lắk.

PVF are the most decorated team with seven trophies since the inaugural event in 1998, while Sông Lam Nghệ An have lifted the title five times.

Meanwhile, Quảng Nam, Ninh Bình and Tây Ninh impressed in the qualification stage, posing challenges for all title favourites.

The group stage will follow a round-robin format, with the two strongest teams from each group plus the two best-placed squads advancing to the knockout rounds.

The winners will take home VNĐ100 million (US$3,800), with the runners-up earning VNĐ80 million and VNĐ50 million, respectively.

Also on March 26, the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) announced Acecook Việt Nam as the main sponsor of the tournament for the fourth consecutive year.

"Youth training is one of the key strategic tasks in the comprehensive development plan of Vietnamese football. The National U15 Football Championship is a prime example, playing a crucial role in discovering and nurturing young talents in Vietnamese football," said Nguyễn Văn Phú, VFF general secretary.

He praised Acecook Việt Nam for its contributions to youth football in the country, expressing confidence that such support would further motivate young players to achieve their career goals.

Speaking at the event, Acecook Việt Nam representative Nguyễn Đức Mẫn said the company affirms its partnership with the VFF as well as its trust and expectations in this young generation.

"We believe that with VFF's professional organisation and the enthusiastic and dedicated spirit of the youngsters, the tournament will spread positive values and attract the attention and support of a large number of fans. Through this, we can all contribute to the sustainable development of Vietnamese football," Mẫn said. — VNS