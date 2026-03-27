Việt Nam wins Bangladesh friendly 3-0

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam beat Bangladesh 3-0 in a friendly match that saw two of its best players miss chances to prove their abilities on March 26 in Hà Nội.

Facing the much lower-ranking rival in the world table, Việt Nam quickly took control and decided the match in the first half.

The hosts scored their first point just eight minutes into the game, as Phạm Tuấn Hải converted a corner kick into the opening goal from a close-range shot.

About 20 minutes later, Nguyễn Quang Hải's smart free kick found Phạm Xuân Mạnh in the box, and he found the back of the net to earn his second career goal for the national team.

Then, minutes before the interval, Nguyễn Hai Long wrapped up Việt Nam's counter-attack with a shot to the left corner, beating goalkeeper Mitul Marma.

Newcomer Đỗ Hoàng Hên took the field from the beginning, while his former teammate at Thép Xanh Nam Định Nguyễn Xuân Son started in the second half.

Seen as two of the best players on the national team, both had opportunities to score more goals for Việt Nam, but several shots went wide while others were denied by Marma.

Meanwhile Bangladesh revealed many weaknesses in their defence. The presence of defensive midfielder Hamza Choudhury from EPL Leicester City was not enough to make a difference, as the visitors repeatedly made mistakes in set-piece situations, especially in marking men and handling aerial balls.

Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera praised Việt Nam's power, saying he believes the team and head coach Kim Sang-sik will have no trouble beating Malaysia in its last Asian Cup 2027 qualification match on March 31 in Ninh Bình Province.

Despite the loss, Cabrera said that his players have learnt a few lessons.

"The first half belonged to Việt Nam. Although I am very disappointed with the result, I remain optimistic because of what we learned from this quality friendly match," he said.

"I made some changes and switched our tactics in the second half, and Bangladesh a few times were close to scoring a goal. We had clear opportunities, but failed to get a goal, like Việt Nam did.

"Việt Nam have already shown their strength. With Son and Hên, the team are much stronger. I think Kim Sang-sik and his players have a good chance at winning the upcoming match (again Malaysia)."

Kim was pleased with his players’ performance and praised Hên’s smooth integration with his teammates in his first appearance with the national squad.

Kim said he is still trying to find the best position for Hên, who has been successful as a forward, winger and defensive midfielder.

The South Korean coach also said that Son, a former Brazilian forward, needs to check his weight and the recovery of a thigh injury that he suffered during training with the national team earlier this week.

Son is back in action after 10 months of rest due to a serious leg injury, after he fractured his right fibula and tibia in early 2025.

However, he is struggling to find his groove, lacking agility and grace in his movements and ball handling, which the coach said are affected by his weight.

"A thigh injury has prevented Son from moving more actively. However, he's in the recovery process. It will be something to look forward to in the upcoming match," Kim said.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Hên said he was all right with scoring no goals in this match, as long as Việt Nam took a win.

“This is my first time with the Vietnamese national team, and I'm very proud," said Hên.

“Việt Nam beat Bangladesh 3-0, and I’m really pleased with the result. I wasn’t at 100 per cent today, but that’s okay – it doesn’t matter if I don’t score as long as the team wins. I’ll do my best to find the net in the next match.” — VNS