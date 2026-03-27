Competition enhances physical education standards in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A national competition spotlighting innovation in primary school physical education has drawn top teaching talent to the capital, marking a key milestone in efforts to reshape how pupils learn through sport and play.

The Vietnam Institute of Educational Sciences organised the final round of the National Competition 6C’s of Coaching for innovative integration into elementary physical education classes in Hà Nội on March 27.

The competition was held nationwide from December 2025 to March 2026, attracting strong participation from primary school physical education teachers. Following provincial-level selections, organisers received 170 entries. After professional evaluation, 34 entries advanced to the regional round and 10 outstanding teachers were selected for the national final.

During the final round in Hà Nội, teachers delivered live teaching demonstrations in real classroom settings through a random draw format. The lessons demonstrated pedagogical competence, the ability to organise learning activities suited to primary pupils and the flexible, creative application of the 6C’s of Coaching within specific school contexts.

At the award ceremony, the organising committee presented one Grand Prize, two First Prizes, three Second Prizes, four Third Prizes, seven Thematic Awards and additional Consolation Prizes.

Speaking at the ceremony, VIES president Lê Anh Vinh affirmed that the competition marks an important milestone in reviewing the six-year journey of implementing the 6Cs of Coaching strategy.

“The effectiveness of the 6C’s of Coaching goes beyond improving physical fitness or motor skills. More importantly, it has transformed students’ learning mindset in Elementary Physical Education Classes. Through the core elements of the strategy, students become more proactive and enthusiastic during lessons, while gradually developing healthy lifestyles, a sense of discipline and self-confidence in their daily lives,” said Vinh.

According to the organising committee, the entries and final-round teaching demonstrations reflected not only strong professional foundations but also teachers’ proactiveness and creativity in fostering positive, safe and inclusive learning environments that enhance student participation. Experts highly evaluated many effective teaching models and methods for their strong potential to be replicated and scaled across primary schools nationwide.

The competition is part of a collaborative project Developing Physical Education in Primary Schools in Việt Nam (Active With Sports) between the Vietnam Institute of Educational Sciences and Danson Solutions since 2020. The project aims to train primary school staff and teachers in positive coaching techniques to engage all students through play and sport.

Over nearly six years of integration, the 6C’s of Coaching has been progressively expanded through training programmes, professional development workshops and practical classroom application across most provinces and cities nationwide. The strategy has contributed to the development of innovative teaching methods that enhance students' qualities and competencies, increase participation among all students during lessons and build a positive, highly interactive learning environment.

The competition serves as a milestone to review the integration of the 6Cs Strategy in elementary physical education classes during the 2020-2025 period, recognise and honour innovative and effective teaching models and create opportunities to share experiences and spread innovative teaching methods. — VNS