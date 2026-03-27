Esports Nations Cup 2026 appoints VIRESA as national team partner for Việt Nam

HCM CITY — The Esports Foundation (EF) has recently announced VIRESA as the official National Team Partner for Việt Nam for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), which is set to debut in Riyadh from November 2 to 29, 2026.

The appointment reflects VIRESA’s role in shaping Việt Nam’s esports ecosystem over the past 15 years, including partnerships with international stakeholders, the development of standardised competitive structures, and collaboration with local publishers to host large-scale tournaments to nurture emerging talents.

As National Team Partner, VIRESA will lead the formation of Việt Nam’s national teams across multiple game titles, oversee player selection, and establish the structures required to support participation and the growth of esports.

Cao Thị Thu Phương, general secretary, VIRESA, has been appointed as national team manager for Việt Nam, responsible for day-to-day team operations, coordination across stakeholders, and ensuring alignment with ENC governance and competitive standards.

"At the Esports World Cup 2025, Việt Nam made a strong showing with the participation of 13 clubs, highlighted by a runner-up finish in Teamfight Tactics. Building on this momentum, we see the Esports Nations Cup as an important step in the development of national team esports. VIRESA is committed to working closely with the Esports Foundation and stands ready to support Việt Nam’s national teams in asserting their position and further strengthening their presence on the global stage at ENC 2026,” said Phương.

VIRESA joins a global roster of national team partners awarded across more than 100 nations as part of the Esports Nations Cup’s partnership-led model for national team development.

"Việt Nam has emerged as one of the fastest-rising esports nations in recent years, building a vibrant and deeply engaged community of players and fans. Through our partnership with VIRESA, we aim to channel that momentum into a structured national programme and a team ready to compete on the global stage at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup," said Hans Jagnow, director, national team relations, the Esports Foundation.

The EF received more than 630 applications from 150 countries and territories, reflecting the global interest in and opportunity for nation-based esports. The partners represent legacy esports organisations that have shaped their national scenes for decades alongside emerging forces driving the next wave of competitive gaming.

According to Vietnam eSports White Paper, Việt Nam is one of the largest esports markets in the region, with approximately 28.2 million participants, accounting for 28.7 per cent of the population.

The country has demonstrated growing competitiveness at both regional and international levels, including the Championship at the PUBG Nations Cup 2025, a fourth-place finish in League of Legends at the 2022 Asian Games (ASIAD 19), and multiple gold medals across SEA Games competitions. — VNS