Việt Nam to compete in Four Nations men’s hockey tournament in Singapore

HCM CITY — The Vietnamese national men’s field hockey team will compete in the 2026 Four Nations Invitational Tournament at the Seng Kang Sports Centre in Singapore.

Alongside Việt Nam and hosts Singapore, the tournament will include Brunei and Cambodia and takes place from May 1–3..

“The tournament will focus on developing competitive experience, fostering regional cooperation, and building lasting friendships among emerging teams,” James Chew, CEO of the Việt Nam Hockey Federation, told Việt Nam News.

“A unique aspect of this tournament is the Friendship Cup, which will be contested exclusively by the three lowest-ranked countries.

"This mini-tournament within the main event aims to strengthen ties, promote sportsmanship, and provide additional match experience for the teams most in need of development opportunities.”

The Four Nations Invitational will follow a round-robin format played in accordance with the International Hockey Federation’s competition policies and procedures. The Friendship Cup will run concurrently as a separate round-robin competition within the Four Nations.

By introducing the tournament and the Friendship Cup, organisers aim to support the development of field hockey in Southeast Asia, create memorable experiences, and lay the foundation for future sporting collaborations.

The initiative will serve as a stepping stone for participating countries to improve their competitiveness on the continental stage.

The Vietnamese team are currently training hard in HCM City under South Korean coach Kim Jung-chul, an Olympic medalist.

According to the schedule, Việt Nam will face Brunei on May 1, Singapore on May 2, and Cambodia on May 3. — VNS