Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital works with Operation Smile on free surgical programme

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital, in collaboration with Operation Smile Vietnam and the Việt Nam Smile Surgery Centre, announced it will conduct a surgical programme in Hà Nội from October 12 to 16.

The annual humanitarian programme will provide examinations and treatment for patients with cleft lips and palates, as well as other congenital craniofacial deformities.

Eligible participants include children with cleft lip aged two weeks or older and children with cleft palate who are at least 12 months old and weigh 9.5kg or more.

Additionally, the programme also covers patients of all ages with residual deformities from congenital cleft lip and/or palate (such as lip scars, palatal fistulas,or nasal deformities); patients aged five and older with congenital polydactyly (extra fingers or toes); and patients aged five and older with congenital ptosis (drooping eyelids, excluding cases caused by underlying ophthalmic diseases).

At the time of the examination, eligible patients must have no congenital conditions (such as heart disease, epilepsy or asthma) and are not suffering from illness, fever or infection.

The surgeries will be performed free of charge for all eligible patients.

Screening starts on October 12 at Gate 2 of the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital at 37 Hai Bà Trưng Street, Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội.

Participants can contact Operation Smile Vietnam directly via the following numbers:

- Hà Nội Office: 024 3936 5426 (during office hours)

- Hotline: 090 488 5555

- Or contact the Operation Smile Vietnam fan page for programme details. — VNS