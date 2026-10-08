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Fire at Motorcycle garage kills 2

October 08, 2026 - 09:36
Eight minutes after receiving the report, firefighting and rescue forces arrived at the scene. By then, the fire had intensified, generating significant smoke and toxic fumes.

 

The scene of fire at motorcyle garage in Thượng Phúc Commune on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – A fire at a motorcycle garage occurred on Wednesday’s evening killed two people in Hà Nội’s Thượng Phúc Commune.

At about 6.30pm on Wednesday, the local police reported a fire at a residential area in Thọ Giáo Village.

Eight minutes after receiving the report, firefighting and rescue forces arrived at the scene. By then, the fire had intensified, generating significant smoke and toxic fumes.

The burning materials consisted primarily of plastic and rubber, posing a risk of spreading to adjacent areas.

After nearly 30 minutes, the fire was largely brought under control and its spread halted.

The police reported that the fire occurred at a motorcycle repair shop - a steel-framed structure with a corrugated iron roof covering an area of ​​approximately 25sq.m - located within the 37-sq.m courtyard of a two-story house.

During the search and rescue operation, the Fire Prevention, Fighting, and Rescue Police force discovered two deceased victims and handed them over to medical personnel.

The director of the Hà Nội City Police has directed relevant units to urgently investigate, verify, and clarify the cause of the fire and details regarding the victims in order to handle the matter in accordance with the law. VNS

 

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