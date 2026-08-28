Vietnamese citizen missing in Nepal disaster

HÀ NỘI — A Vietnamese citizen is among those missing following flash floods and landslides that struck northern Nepal, in an area bordering Tibet, China, on Wednesday, according to a notice from the Nepal Tourism Board.

The Vietnamese Embassy in India, Nepal and Bhutan is coordinating with the Vietnamese Association in Nepal and the Vietnamese Honorary Consul in Nepal to gather and verify the information.

The disaster struck the area around the Gyirong border crossing on the China-Nepal border. According to the latest figures, nearly 500 people have been found dead and more than 1,500 remain missing, including hundreds of foreign nationals. — VNA/VNS