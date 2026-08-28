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Vietnamese citizen missing in Nepal disaster

August 28, 2026 - 22:45
The Vietnamese Embassy in India, Nepal and Bhutan is coordinating with relevant agencies to gather and verify the information.
A barrier lake is formed following a landslide on the Nepal-China border. One Vietnamese citizen is feared of being among those missing in the disaster. — Xinhua/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — A Vietnamese citizen is among those missing following flash floods and landslides that struck northern Nepal, in an area bordering Tibet, China, on Wednesday, according to a notice from the Nepal Tourism Board.

The Vietnamese Embassy in India, Nepal and Bhutan is coordinating with the Vietnamese Association in Nepal and the Vietnamese Honorary Consul in Nepal to gather and verify the information.

The disaster struck the area around the Gyirong border crossing on the China-Nepal border. According to the latest figures, nearly 500 people have been found dead and more than 1,500 remain missing, including hundreds of foreign nationals. — VNA/VNS

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