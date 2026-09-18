Khánh Hòa contest infuses modern edge into ancient Chăm pottery

KHÁNH HÒA — A design contest for Chăm pottery products has been launched in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa, aiming to seek innovative ideas while preserving the timeless techniques and cultural identity of Bàu Trúc pottery.

The Chăm Pottery Product Design Contest 2026 is part of the National Action Programme to protect and promote the value of the art of Chăm pottery making, an intangible cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO. It also aligns with the province's heritage management and development scheme for the 2025-2028 period.

The event also serves as a concrete step by local authorities to carry out the Politburo's Resolution 80 on developing Vietnamese culture. The milestone resolution places culture on an equal footing with the economy, politics and society, while actively promoting cultural industries and turning ancestral heritage into capital for sustainable growth.

By hosting the competition, Khánh Hòa expects to transform cultural resources into local livelihoods and a powerful economic driver.

Organisers said the contest aims to balance modern aesthetics, high functionality and commercial viability with traditional values.

Contestants are encouraged to explore traditional patterns, folk wisdom and the unique characteristics of Bàu Trúc craft village. The ideas should focus on practical items for daily life, souvenirs, interior and exterior decorations, fine arts and cultural tourism products suitable for export.

The event is open to domestic and international individuals and organisations, including artisans, craftsmen, artists, sculptors, designers, architects, lecturers and students. Pottery businesses, cooperatives and anyone passionate about creative crafts and cultural industries are also welcome to join.

Contest entrants will compete in two rounds: preliminary and final.

In the preliminary round, the jury will evaluate submissions based on design drawings, models and concept explanations. A total score of 100 points will be judged across four criteria: creativity and aesthetics, functionality and marketability, cultural value and heritage preservation, and production feasibility.

During the first stage, participants are not required to craft products using traditional materials. Instead, they can submit detailed sketches or 3D models alongside their conceptual write-ups.

Submissions selected for the final round will gain the unique opportunity to collaborate directly with artisans and cooperatives in Bàu Trúc Village to bring their designs to life.

According to the organising board, the contest is more than just a design competition. It creates a vibrant playground where the creative community can interact, exchange ideas and collaborate with traditional craftsmen.

The introduction of new designs is expected to diversify Bàu Trúc pottery products, expand their presence in modern life and tourism, and elevate the value of this traditional handicraft in the contemporary world.

Organisers will present 16 awards, including one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes and 10 consolation prizes. Winning entries will be widely promoted, exhibited and connected with businesses for commercial production.

Entries can be submitted to the Khánh Hòa Provincial Cultural Centre until September 25.

The closing and awards ceremony is scheduled for October 10 and will be held in tandem with the traditional Katê Festival of the Chăm people. — VNS