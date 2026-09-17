Robert Beer-inspired lacquer paintings on display in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Traditional Vietnamese lacquer paintings inspired by British artist Robert Beer are on display in downtown Hà Nội as part of an exclusive collaboration between Beer and Vietnamese lacquer brand SonMani.

The display reimagines the exacting linework of Vajrayana Buddhist art through the native idiom of Vietnamese lacquer, utilising traditional materials such as natural resin, vermilion, eggshell and hand-inlaid details.

The works are adapted from the black-and-white brush drawings of Beer, a world-renowned artist on Vajrayana culture and art.

Each piece represents a confluence of two distinct cultural currents, one originating from the Indo-Himalayan world with its vast system of sacred symbols, and the other deeply rooted in Vietnamese heritage – the very material that lends a solemn, contemplative gravity to the architecture and statuary of local temples and pagodas.

At this intersection, the paintings transcend their immediate religious subjects, opening a space for deep inner reflection.

"The Buddhist figures on display exhibit both aesthetic brilliance and spiritual depth," said artist Nguyễn Văn Bảng.

"Through meticulous lacquer techniques – evident in the nuanced colour treatment, precise lines, and intricate motifs – the essence of Buddhism is seamlessly translated into this medium, retaining its solemnity, profound tranquility, and strong emotional resonance for viewers."

Beer began studying Tibetan art and thangka painting in India in 1970, becoming one of the first Western practitioners in the field. He is the author and illustrator of landmark publications, including The Encyclopedia of Tibetan Symbols and Motifs which was recently translated into Vietnamese and published by SonMani and The Handbook of Tibetan Buddhist Symbols.

His drawings have appeared in hundreds of Buddhist-related books and websites,

SonMani is currently the sole brand in Việt Nam authorised to work with Beer’s artistic catalog. The Oxford-based artist directly collaborated on the creation of each piece, offering expert guidance throughout the process to ensure every work preserves the authentic spirit of Vajrayana tradition.

The exhibition runs until September 22 at 115 Nguyễn Thái Học Street, Hà Nội. — VNS