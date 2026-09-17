Contests promote AI use in cultural creations

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a series of initiatives encouraging the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to create and promote Vietnamese culture.

The Identity Connection competition invites short videos exploring Việt Nam’s history, arts, heritage, tourism and people. Participants are encouraged to use AI and digital tools to find new ways of presenting traditional culture, while ensuring accuracy, authenticity and legal compliance.

The online Identity Knowledge quiz offers an interactive way to learn about Việt Nam’s policies, history, culture, heritage, arts, tourism and people.

“The programme allows and encourages contestants to use AI in the creative process while seeking new ways to promote Vietnamese cultural values across digital platforms,” said Nguyễn Hữu Ngọc, Deputy Chief of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Office.

“It goes beyond providing an online platform, helping deepen understanding and appreciation of Vietnamese culture while promoting its values and products digitally.

"It also brings the spirit of Politburo Resolution N80 and National Assembly Resolution N28 on cultural development into everyday life through accessible and creative digital forms.”

The initiatives are open to citizens and expatriates living, studying or working in Việt Nam, regardless of age, gender or occupation.

Total prizes are worth up to VNĐ100 million (roughly US$4,000), excluding gifts, with a first prize of VNĐ10 million for each competition. Identity Knowledge also features daily lucky draws and weekly prizes.

Rules and participation guidelines are available at www.bansac.vn. The final prizes are expected to be announced and presented in November 2026. — VNS