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Bringing Hà Nội's heritage spaces to life

September 16, 2026 - 16:38
Hà Nội is buzzing with colour and festive energy as the second Thăng Long - Hà Nội Festival gets underway, bringing a wide range of activities to heritage sites across the capital.

 

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The festival aims to promote the traditions of the VFF, affirm the value of the great national unity bloc, and strengthen ties between Vietnamese communities abroad and the homeland. It is also intended to foster patriotism and national pride, encourage the preservation of the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and inspire overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to contribute to national development.

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