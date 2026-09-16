Bringing Hà Nội's heritage spaces to life

Experts at the seminar, titled 'Cinema and Heritage – From Nurturing Talent to Developing Creative Industries', proposed the links between heritage, creative talent, film production and the development of creative industries.
Traditional lanterns, toys and contemporary designs inspired by old favourites are bringing the spirit of Mid-Autumn Festival to Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, where visitors can explore, learn about and make traditional toys themselves.
The excavation has yielded a wealth of new and important evidence on the scale of Kính Thiên Palace, the construction of its building pad and column foundations, and the building materials used, as well as traces of the Long Thiên Palace pad dating from the Nguyễn Dynasty.
The festival aims to promote the traditions of the VFF, affirm the value of the great national unity bloc, and strengthen ties between Vietnamese communities abroad and the homeland. It is also intended to foster patriotism and national pride, encourage the preservation of the Vietnamese language and cultural identity, and inspire overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to contribute to national development.