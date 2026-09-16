Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Modelling competition for kids kicks off

September 16, 2026 - 10:10
The TV reality modelling show Model Kid Vietnam 2026 has kicked off in HCM City, offering an entertaining and meaningful playground for children with a passion for the runway and fashion.
Kid models show their poses at the TV reality modelling show Model Kid Vietnam 2026. — Photo courtesy of MultiMedia JSC

HCM CITY — The TV reality modelling show Model Kid Vietnam 2026 has kicked off in HCM City, offering an entertaining and meaningful playground for children with a passion for the runway and fashion.

The fifteen outstanding kids are chosen among hundreds of contestants to enter the competition.

They will be coached by three mentors, including Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 Bùi Quỳnh Hoa, first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 Nguyễn Quỳnh Anh, and TyhD Thùy Dương, runner-up of the reality show Vietnam's Next Top Model Allstars.

The mentors will help the children build confidence in expressing themselves and make significant progress during the show.

The contestants will learn how to connect with the camera, practice emotions, pose, and catwalk to overcome modelling challenges.

Trang Lê, producer and general director of the show, said that Model Kid Vietnam offers an opportunity for young models to pursue their dreams. It also provides an accurate perspective on training kid models.

Designer Lê Hà, a representative of Vietnamese fashion brand Canifa and the show's guest consultant, also shared that the children do not need to try to become professional models. The most important thing is to keep the innocence and mischievousness appropriate for their age.

The show is broadcast at 8.15pm every Saturday on Việt Nam Television’s channel VTV9. — VNS

TyhD Thùy Dương, the runner-up of the reality show Vietnam's Next Top Model Allstars, becomes one of three mentors of the show. — Photo courtesy of MultiMedia JSC
Trang Lê, producer and general director of the show, with hundreds of young contestants. — Photo courtesy of MultiMedia JSC

 

 

 

 

 

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Strengthening art education in schools

The unique power of theatre lies in the live presence of actors and audiences sharing the same space, and in the emotions exchanged directly from person to person. That is something a screen can hardly replace.
Life & Style

Preserving hát bội

HCM City is going beyond formal events to preserve traditional arts. Performances of hát bội, or classical drama, are often held for free at public places around the city to engage more locals and foreigners. People can connect with hát bội through not only through performances, but also activities and interactions with artists.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom