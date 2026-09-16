Modelling competition for kids kicks off

HCM CITY — The TV reality modelling show Model Kid Vietnam 2026 has kicked off in HCM City, offering an entertaining and meaningful playground for children with a passion for the runway and fashion.

The fifteen outstanding kids are chosen among hundreds of contestants to enter the competition.

They will be coached by three mentors, including Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 Bùi Quỳnh Hoa, first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2024 Nguyễn Quỳnh Anh, and TyhD Thùy Dương, runner-up of the reality show Vietnam's Next Top Model Allstars.

The mentors will help the children build confidence in expressing themselves and make significant progress during the show.

The contestants will learn how to connect with the camera, practice emotions, pose, and catwalk to overcome modelling challenges.

Trang Lê, producer and general director of the show, said that Model Kid Vietnam offers an opportunity for young models to pursue their dreams. It also provides an accurate perspective on training kid models.

Designer Lê Hà, a representative of Vietnamese fashion brand Canifa and the show's guest consultant, also shared that the children do not need to try to become professional models. The most important thing is to keep the innocence and mischievousness appropriate for their age.

The show is broadcast at 8.15pm every Saturday on Việt Nam Television’s channel VTV9. — VNS