Việt Nam leaves strong imprint at Asian cultural festival in Canada

OTTAWA — Vietnamese cultural performances, along with the distinctive flavours of Vietnamese tea and coffee, made a strong impression at the Asialicious Carnival 2026 in Toronto, Canada, opening prospects for Việt Nam to become a featured theme at next year’s festival.

The annual event, launched in 2019 in Scarborough, brings together diverse immigrant communities through food, music and performing arts, helping promote cultural understanding and social integration.

President of the Federation of Asian Canadians Toronto (FACT) Benny Cheung said the festival aims to provide a platform for Asian communities to showcase their cultural diversity, from traditional cuisine to music and performing arts. She expressed her hope that following Việt Nam’s participation this year, the 2027 festival will feature more Vietnamese dishes, products and performances.

Việt Nam’s presence at the event was highlighted through artistic performances and activities promoting Vietnamese tea and coffee. The song Việt Nam Trong Tôi Là (Vietnam in Me) conveyed to Canadian audiences a message of national pride and the beauty of Việt Nam and its people.

Phan Quỳnh Trang, President of the Canada–Vietnam Culture and Education Council (CVCEC), said it was the first time a number of Vietnamese products had been showcased at the festival. She noted that the participation of young Vietnamese people also highlighted the role of the younger generation in preserving and promoting national culture in Canada.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Canada Trần Thu Quỳnh said the festival offers three major opportunities for Việt Nam: strengthening cultural connections, directly introducing Vietnamese products to Canadian consumers and promoting trade links.

She noted that the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) provides a favourable foundation for bilateral trade, while Vietnamese products need stronger direct promotion and greater visibility to better meet Canadian consumer preferences.

The Vietnam Trade Office will work with the CVCEC and FACT to expand Vietnamese cultural activities, encourage Vietnamese associations and businesses to join Asialicious Carnival 2027, and connect them with Canadian distributors and retailers. — VNA/VNS