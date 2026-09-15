Calligraphy brought to the public through heritage event

HÀ NỘI — The art of calligraphy is spreading further than ever, as it is being promoted at the Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) special heritage relic site in the capital city during the second Thăng Long-Hà Nội Festival.

Entitled Nét chữ An Nhiên (Serene Calligraphic Strokes) and open from September 15 to 19 at the Temple of Literature's Heritage Experience Area, the event fosters a natural connection between the art of calligraphy, tradition of learning and the rich cultural heritage of the ancient imperial capital.

Featuring calligraphy in Han, Nôm and the national script, the event blends live demonstrations and interactive sessions with traditional music performances. This creates a culturally rich and immersive space for locals, domestic travellers and international tourists alike.

In Vietnamese culture, writing transcends the mere recording of language. It is deeply intertwined with human knowledge, scholarship, character and spiritual life. Calligraphy is far more than the visual shaping of characters – it is an expression of harmony, uniting technique, aesthetics, philosophy and the calligrapher’s inner discipline and innate style.

Here, the public has the opportunity to admire the beauty of calligraphy while exploring the cultural and spiritual values ​​embodied in every brushstroke, which is created in a state of relaxation, with focus, patience, balance and inner tranquility.

During live demonstrations, calligraphers showcase their styles, personalities and techniques using a variety of materials. People can witness the entire creative process – from the choice of characters and composition to pen-handling technique, artistic labour and the steadfast perseverance of the practitioner.

Every single stroke reflects years of honing one's craft and the profound ability to breathe thought and emotion into the artwork.

Lê Xuân Kiêu, director of the Temple of Literature's Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, said: "Serene Calligraphic Strokes goes beyond simply admiring beautiful characters or brushstrokes. It is the ultimate fruit of disciplined practice.

"A truly soulful character relies as much on the writer's inner state of mind as it does on technique. Mastering a seemingly effortless stroke demands profound concentration, patience and self-cultivation."

Experiential activities, talks and interactive sessions help bring the art of calligraphy closer to the public, particularly young people and visitors encountering this art form for the first time.

Traditional music performances will also be organised during the five-day event, creating a harmonious blend of visual strokes and sounds within the heritage setting.

The event is expected to strengthen the connections between calligraphy, heritage, tourism and cultural creativity, while promoting the image of Hà Nội as an elegant, cultured city rich in identity and showcasing the Temple of Literature to a wide audience. — VNS