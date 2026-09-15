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A time to read

September 15, 2026 - 11:49
A no-phone reading party in Hà Nội gave book lovers a chance ditches their devices, read in peace and connect with others. The idea is gaining interest, with organisers planning to bring similar gatherings to different venues each week.

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Life & Style

Việt Nam's tourism sector faces labour shortage

A 2026 survey by Hoteljob.vn found that nearly 90 per cent of tourism businesses planned to recruit. In Hồ Chí Minh City alone, 89.7 per cent of businesses were hiring, while 71.8 per cent said recruitment was difficult or very difficult. The biggest shortages were among frontline workers, particularly in housekeeping, engineering, food service, front-office operations, and kitchens.
Life & Style

Lantern fest to light up Hội An

The ancient town will host the Hội An International Lantern Festival on December 3-6, displaying different spaces for lantern craft experience, cultural and artistic exchange activities, exhibitions, traditional craft dialogue and contest on lantern designs.

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