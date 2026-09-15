Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc Autumn Festival 2026 to feature outstanding cultural and historical values

HẢI PHÒNG — Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc Autumn Festival 2026 will take place from September 26 to October 4, featuring traditional rituals, cultural activities and heritage experiences.

The festival is one of the northern city of Hải Phòng's prominent traditional and cultural activities, associated with the worship of Saint Trần and the history of Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc – a renowned historical, cultural and spiritual area and an important part of the Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc complex recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage site.

Held for the second time this year, the event continues to highlight the promotion of Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc, aiming not only to preserve and promote its outstanding traditional ritual values ​​but also to showcase the heritage and boost the appeal of cultural tourism in Hải Phòng City.

The festival promises a vibrant celebration of Việt Nam’s cultural legacy, associated with the commemoration of the 726th death anniversary of National Hero Trần Hưng Đạo and the 584th death anniversary of Nguyễn Trãi, a national hero and a world cultural eminent personality honoured by UNESCO.

Preparations for the festival are being carried out in Hải Phòng, ensuring it takes place as a solemn, dignified and traditional event that is both safe and cost-effective, with a focus on traffic management, fire safety, medical services, environmental sanitation, service management, and the creation of a civilised and hospitality tourism environment, according to the organisers.

Key ceremonies and activities include a seal-opening ceremony, a praying-for-peace ceremony and the floating lantern festival on the Lục Đầu River, alongside various other distinctive popular traditional rituals of the Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc Festival.

This year, the event will include a new feature to emphasise promoting the global significance of the Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc historical relic complex, which UNESCO has recognised as a World Cultural Heritage site.

At the relic site, heritage identification, QR codes and information service systems continue to be enhanced, making it easier for visitors to access, research and explore the site's historical and cultural values.

The Trúc Lâm cultural space at Côn Sơn and the heritage site at Kiếp Bạc have also been refurbished to offer a wider range of experiential activities, such as woodblock printing, wheel-thrown pottery making, tea tasting, calligraphy and water puppetry.

These cultural and tourism activities, along with showcasing local products and traditional crafts, will provide attractions for visitors during the festival.

Côn Sơn – Kiếp Bạc is a renowned historical, cultural and spiritual area. Along with its picturesque landscape, it offers a variety of attractive sightseeing and pilgrimage experiences.

The relics are located in Hải Phòng City, over 70km from central Hà Nội. Recognised as a Special National Heritage site in 2012, this area is closely associated with notable generals and cultural figures such as Trần Nhân Tông, Pháp Loa, Huyền Quang, Trần Hưng Đạo and Nguyễn Trãi.

Enduring through history and embodying the cultural essence of various regions, Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc has become a treasure trove of diverse tangible and intangible cultural heritage. It reflects the efforts, thoughts, intellect, and emotions of generations of ancestors who have diligently preserved and protected it to this day.

In December last year, authorities of the three northern localities – Quảng Ninh Province, Hải Phòng City and Bắc Ninh Province – held a ceremony to receive UNESCO’s certificate inscribing Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn-Kiếp Bạc relic and landscape complex as a World Cultural Heritage site.

The complex is assessed as a unified and interconnected heritage space that fully reflects the formation, development and far-reaching influence of Việt Nam’s unique cultural and spiritual values. It harmoniously combines tangible and intangible heritage with majestic natural landscapes and the country’s rich spiritual life. — VNS