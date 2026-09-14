Việt Nam's image from history to 2045 aspirations showcased in Paris

PARIS — The 91st Fête de l’Humanité took place from September 11-13 on the outskirts of Paris, France, attracting more than 100,000 participants and featuring a wide range of political, social, cultural and artistic activities.

Originating from L’Humanité newspaper, the event has become a major gathering in French political and social life, featuring discussions on peace, social justice, the environment, culture and a wide range of international issues.

As part of the festival’s international space, the display booth of Nhân Dân newspaper, the official organ of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, once again served as a meeting point between Việt Nam and the French public as well as international friends. This year’s exhibition highlighted Việt Nam’s struggle for independence, national construction and defence, international solidarity with Việt Nam, and the country’s achievements after nearly 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), while showcasing its development vision towards 2045.

During meetings with representatives of the French Communist Party, L’Humanité newspaper and international friends, the Nhân Dân delegation affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures the support extended by the French people, including French communists and progressive forces, for its struggle for independence as well as national construction and defence. Building on this historical foundation, the two sides expressed their desire to further deepen exchanges in journalism and culture and strengthen connections between the peoples of the two countries.

Vadim Kamenka, head of L’Humanité’s international department, said Nhân Dân and L’Humanité should step up the exchange of articles and provide greater coverage of the two countries’ lives and cultures, thereby helping younger generations gain a deeper understanding of each other. He said media cooperation should also focus on issues of shared concern among young people, such as climate change, culture and the future of society, creating new topics for Việt Nam-France dialogue.

Meanwhile, Jean-Marc Lespade, former Mayor of Tarnos and a member of the Landes Departmental Council, said that following a trip to Việt Nam with his family in May, he was particularly impressed by the country’s pace of economic development, landscapes, and the openness and hospitality of its people.

Việt Nam’s presence at this year’s Fête de l’Humanité therefore not only recalls the long history of solidarity between the two peoples, but also helps showcase an innovative and increasingly integrated country, which is striving towards higher development goals in the decades ahead. — VNA/VNS