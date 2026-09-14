Sơn Đồng maps its craft village, gives products ‘passports’

HÀ NỘI — Sơn Đồng, a traditional craft village in Sơn Đồng Commune, Hà Nội, is looking at digital tools to help manage, promote and trace its products, with a digital map and digital passports among the solutions being proposed.

The suggestions were discussed at a meeting on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation held in Sơn Đồng late last week.

Under the plan, a digital map would be developed for the village, providing information about production and business establishments as well as other points of interest. The map could also support tourism activities and help visitors find workshops and craft products.

Another solution is to give Sơn Đồng products digital passports. Product information would be digitised, while the origin of wood and the production process could be traced through a digital system.

The Hà Nội Department of Science and Technology said it would work with authorities, research institutions and businesses to develop the solutions.

The department is also studying the establishment of a design and innovation space in Sơn Đồng, where artisans, designers and technology experts could work together on new products and production methods.

Sơn Đồng is known for wood carving and the making of traditional religious statues and decorative items. The village now has nearly 400 production and business establishments, employing about 2,000 local workers, according to authorities.

Alongside the development of technology solutions, the meeting also looked at environmental issues in the craft village, particularly wood dust, paint and solvent fumes from production.

The move is part of Hà Nội’s efforts to turn the goals of Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation into specific projects at the local level.

For Sơn Đồng, the focus is on putting technology into practical use from mapping the village and tracing products to creating space for artisans and technology experts to work together. — VNS