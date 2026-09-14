Exhibition captures Hà Nội’s timeless charm through áo dài

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition taking visitors on a journey back to the cherished memories of old Hà Nội while exploring the history and timeless beauty of the áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) is taking place at Hồ Văn, part of the Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám heritage site.

Nearly 400 canvas artworks created by fine arts students are on display, using AI technology to transform and creatively reinterpret archival photographs and historical materials.

Together, they recreate the evolution of the áo dài and celebrate the beauty of Hà Nội’s people across different eras.

According to Lê Xuân Kiêu, Director of the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám, Nét Hà Thành exhibition not only recreates memories of Thăng Long – Hà Nội, but also seeks to bring those memories back to life today through a range of contemporary artistic languages.

“The exhibition represents a meaningful meeting between heritage and everyday life, memory and creativity, and tradition and contemporary culture," he said

"As we look towards the 950th anniversary of Quốc Tử Giám, we are increasingly aware of our responsibility to make heritage a vibrant part of life today.

"From an áo dài and a bicycle to a sewing machine and a craftsperson’s hands, we can see both the Hà Nội of the past and the Hà Nội that continues to be shaped today.”

Painting, archival materials, artefacts and traditional crafts are brought together with technology, music and fashion, creating a space where the past engages in dialogue with the present and tradition meets creativity.

The programme conveys a message that heritage is not only something to preserve and look back on, but also a source of inspiration for creating new values.

The exhibition space also features 12 vintage sewing machines, five vintage Peugeot bicycles and two vintage Peugeot motorised bicycles from the collection of collector Đào Xuân Tình.

Though seemingly ordinary, these artefacts open a window onto the stories of occupations, fashion, transport and the lifestyles of Hà Nội residents in the past.

The collector said Peugeot bicycles were once a familiar sight on Hà Nội’s streets, reflecting a period of significant change in the city’s transport, fashion and lifestyle.

“Behind every exhibit is a story of people who have spent years preserving memories. I hope each bicycle displayed here will evoke cherished memories of life in old Hà Nội for many visitors,” said Tình.

After more than 20 years of collecting Peugeot bicycles, he now owns around 300, including models manufactured between 1918 and 1988.

For him, the collection is more than a preservation of vintage objects; it is a way of safeguarding Hà Nội's collective memory – from the bicycles and their distinctive bells to the streets and rhythms of daily life that remain etched in the minds of generations.

Alongside the stories of vintage bicycles, the event also features an interactive space where visitors can experience áo dài tailoring on antique sewing machines, explore Thụ Silk – Làng Mẹo fabrics, and discover creations by artisans from Trạch Xá, the renowned traditional áo dài tailoring village.

Participating in the event, artisan Lê Xuân Trường from Trạch Xá tailoring village is showcasing around 20 traditional-style áo dài designs.

“Through this year’s festival, I hope to promote Trạch Xá’s traditional áo dài tailoring craft more widely, as well as bring the time-honoured áo dài of this long-established Hà Nội craft village closer to younger generations,” he said.

Nét Hà Thành exhibition will run until September 20. — VNS