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Hà Nội to host Republic of Korea's 41st Golden Disc Awards

September 14, 2026 - 08:01
The Golden Disc Awards will be held at the at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre, which is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia and among the largest in the world, according to event organisers HLL JoongAng.
Members of the K-pop boy group Stray Kids pose for photos on the red carpet at the 40th Golden Disc Awards, held at the Taipei Dome in Chinese Taipei. — Photo courtesy of HLL Joongang

HÀ NỘI — The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s renowned Golden Disc Awards pop music show will make its Việt Nam debut in an outdoor ceremony in Hà Nội on January 9 and 10, 2027.

The massive awards show will be held at the at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre, which is the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia and among the largest in the world, according to event organisers HLL JoongAng.

It will be the first large-scale K-pop event to be hosted at the venue, which has previously held massive music performances such as the V Concert with 25,000 attendees and Việt Nam’s annual 8Wonder Music Festival with 50,000 audience members.

This makes Hà Nội the eighth city to host the award show outside of the RoK. Other foreign host cities include Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Jakarta, Fukuoka, Taipei and Beijing.

The Golden Disc Awards celebrates some of the Republic of Korea's biggest music releases and artists of the year, bringing together its annual awards presentation with special live performances.

It also selects and summarises the RoK’s most popular music throughout the year.

Its 40th edition featured 18 K-pop acts, including LE SSERAFIM, IVE, NCT Wish, ENHYPEN and Jennie.

Boy band Stray Kids won Album of the Year at the last Golden Disc Awards, which was held in Taipei earlier this year.

The Grand Prize for Digital Song of the Year went to G-Dragon for Home Sweet Home (2025).

Last year's Grand Prize for Artist of the Year was awarded to Jennie, and the rookie awards went to boy band Cortis and coed group All Day Project. 

The lineup and ticketing details for the Hà Nội edition have yet to be announced.

2026 marks the powerful return of global icons such as BTS with their full lineup, Blackpink with a new mini-album, and BIGBANG with a comeback celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Bands currently maintaining strong momentum such as Aespa, Stray Kids, IVE and LE SSERAFIM are expected to join the performance lineup as well. — VNS

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