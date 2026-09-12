Thăng Long – Hà Nội Festival opens, promising exciting cultural experience to visitors

HÀ NỘI — A brilliant fireworks display officially opened the second Thăng Long – Hà Nội Festival 2026 on the night of September 11, kicking off 10 days of vibrant activities across the capital.

Held at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, the glittering opening ceremony featured hundreds of artists and performers who entertained locals and visitors with a dazzling 90-minute “artistic feast” rich in cultural diversity.

By combining heritage, art, creativity, and technology, the festival aims to bring traditional cultural values ​​closer to the public, expand international exchange, and contribute to the development of Hà Nội's cultural industries under the theme of Heritage Flow.

Vice Chairwoman of the City People's Committee Vũ Thu Hà said: "Hà Nội, the nation's political and administrative hub, is a land with a thousand-year history of civilisation, a place of sacred heritage and outstanding talent, and a focal point where Vietnamese intellect shines.

"Hà Nội boasts a rich history and a cultural heritage of immense breadth and depth, formed through the convergence of Thăng Long culture with the cultural traditions of the Đoài, Đông, Kinh Bắc, and Sơn Nam Thượng regions.

"The integration of distinctive cultural heritages has shaped a Hà Nội with a unique identity, paving the way for a dynamic, creative cultural industry hub deeply rooted in that identity.

"The festival is a step to establish Hà Nội as a premier cultural destination, a place where distinctive traditional values ​​converge and are celebrated alongside a spirit of innovation. It serves as a venue where folk artisans meet contemporary artists and young creators to revitalise and enrich the cultural identity that flows continuously within the stream of humanity's cultural heritage," she said.

The opening ceremony's art programme featured three chapters, tracing the deep cultural layers of Thăng Long – Hà Nội while bridging regional heritage and international art.

Many Vietnamese artists took part in the event such as People's Artist Thanh Hoài, Meritorious Artist Văn Ty and Văn Khuê, singers Tùng Dương, Kiều Anh, Nguyễn Ngọc Anh and Oplus band.

Audiences were also treated to performances by international artists, highlighted by a South Korean delegation that played samulnori, a traditional percussion style, accompanied by a Hanbok fashion show.

The programme blended LED screens, dynamic visuals, sound, laser lighting, and AR technology to expand the performance space, bringing Hà Nội’s landmarks and rich cultural heritage directly to the stage.

By serving as a visual bridge, AR technology links the live performance at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long with heritage sites across the capital, creating a seamless cultural narrative that spans time and space.

Various cultural events, activities

During 10 days, there will be dozens of events at various sites of great historical and cultural significance, such as the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, Temple of Literature, Hà Nội Museum, Bát Tràng Village, and around Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

About 3,000 domestic and international artists will take part in many artistic programmes.

Notably, the event features the participation of over 100 artisans and heritage practitioners from various localities across the capital, who are engaged in performing, practising, preserving, and passing on these heritage forms within the community.

At the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, there will be an international arts exchange programme featuring troupes from Japan, South Korea, and India, alongside local artists from provinces and cities across the country on September 12.

It will be followed by a vibrant music event “MOVE Fest – A Journey Carrying Forward the Essence” bringing contemporary art to the heritage space on September 13.

The Temple of Literature will be a destination for experience on heritage and craft villages, featuring exhibitions, displays and showcases of exquisite craftsmanship, and artistic performances.

The public can engage in various activities that link heritage with the finest aspects of craft villages such as calligraphy, presentations of traditional drum sets, the Temple of Literature night tour and the premiere of the 3D mapping film Quốc Tử Giám – The First National University.

At the Hà Nội Museum, there will be numerous exhibitions, experiential activities, and performances showcasing intangible cultural heritage, featuring the participation of artisans, artists, researchers, and clubs.

On September 19, Bát Tràng Village will host Thanh Âm Gốm (Sounds of Ceramics), an event that draws upon the sounds of ceramic materials and instruments to tell the story of the craft village through a new artistic language.

On the same day at the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area, the Colours of Hà Nội will offer visitors an experience that connects fashion and contemporary design with indigenous materials and the finest craftsmanship.

The festival will conclude on September 20 at Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square with a closing ceremony that reflects on the 10-day artistic journey which brings audiences back to Thăng Long's thousand-year heritage, immerses them in the pulse of modern Hà Nội, and celebrates a vibrant cultural flow connecting past, present, and future. — VNS