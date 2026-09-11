Vietnamese writer’s stories reach Swedish readers

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese writer Nguyễn Nhật Ánh held a book launch and met readers in Stockholm to mark the Swedish publication of his book Có Hai Con Mèo Ngồi Bên Cửa Sổ (Two Cats Sitting by the Window).

The book was translated by Hiền Ekeroth and published by Barnens Val. It is the first work by Ánh to be translated into Swedish.

With the approval of Trẻ Publishing House, Swedish publisher Barnens Val decided to use illustrator Đỗ Hoàng Tường’s original artwork for the Swedish edition rather than commission new illustrations, as the publisher felt the existing artwork was beautiful and a perfect fit for the book.

According to writer Christina Wahlden, a member of the executive committee of the International Board on Books for Young People in Sweden, Swedish readers can now discover Ánh’s work in Swedish for the first time.

“Generations of Vietnamese children have grown up with his stories, making him one of the country’s most widely read writers,” Wahlden said.

“I was delighted to speak with him to mark the book’s publication. What moved me most was seeing a reader drive six hours from Landskrona to attend. It was almost like a rock star appearance, with a long queue for Ánh’s autograph.”

The book launch and talks took place at the Tranströmer Library, Stockholm Library and Gamla Stans Bookshop in Stockholm’s famous Old Town.

In addition to talks with Ánh, the programme featured children’s author Hoài Anh and illustrator Mai Hoa, who joined the children in bilingual readings in Vietnamese and Swedish, as well as creative art activities.

Ánh has written more than 100 books for children. His works have been translated into English, Japanese, Korean and Thai.

His book Cho Tôi Xin Một Vé Đi Tuổi Thơ (Give Me a Ticket Back to Childhood) won the Southeast Asian Writers Award, presented by the Thai royal family in 2010.

Two Cats Sitting by the Window was also translated into English and published by Trẻ Publishing House in 2025. Translated by Nhã Thuyên and Kaitlin Rees, the English edition was the work of a translator duo who have also translated several of Ánh’s well-known works, including Crying in the Trees, Have a Good Day and I See Yellow Flowers in the Green Grass. — VNS