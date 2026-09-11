Young artists explore memory through bold new experiments

HÀ NỘI — Seven young artists with distinct creative identities, all born in 1996, reflect on their artistic journeys while exploring themes of memory, time and reality in an exhibition at Art30 Gallery in Hà Nội.

The Lần Nữa, Mãi Mãi (Again, Forever) exhibition presents the latest artworks by Đặng Thùy Anh, Chiêu Dương, Phạm Minh Hiếu, Vũ Diệu Hương, Lê Hoàng Nam Phương, Trịnh Cẩm Nhi and Thảo Bùi.

Spanning painting, sculpture, video and installations, the works are the artists’ scattered experiments and ideas that have only now found room to take shape. They converge through the gathering and excavation of memory.

According to the organisers, the exhibition moves from personal recollection and collective memory toward a deeper contemplation of reality and its uncertainties.

Although each artist works in a distinct visual language, all seven share a common interest in time, existence and the ways emotions are preserved. Rather than presenting a unified artistic manifesto, these shared concerns form the thread that connects the exhibition as a whole.

Each artist offers a distinct glimpse into their inner world. Vũ Diệu Hương recalls hazy memories of hardship within her family and distils them into the image of three small candles enclosed within a large one. Thảo Bùi turns the camera toward the shifting gaze between himself and his father, while Đặng Thuỳ Anh sketches and writes about the sweet gloom she carries. Trịnh Cẩm Nhi paints the quiet intimacy of words that have yet to be spoken.

Moving at a different rhythm, Chiêu Dương uses lacquer to excavate butterfly-shaped artefacts in an attempt to grasp the spiritual realm. Lê Hoàng Nam Phương explores the capacity of visual systems to observe, remember and imagine through paintings of a peculiar cemetery near her home. Through reflection and selection, Phạm Minh Hiếu contemplates the self and the continuous unfolding of time, without beginning or end.

The highlight of Again, Forever lies not in establishing an artist collective or presenting a shared manifesto, but in bringing together seven distinct creative voices pursuing their own paths.

The diversity of materials and forms of expression reflects the outlook of a generation of artists who have come of age amid global integration and digital technology, while the milestone of turning 30 offers an opportunity to look back before moving forward.

Again, Forever is open daily from 10am to 6pm, running until October 3 at Art30 Gallery, 30 Quang Trung Street, Cửa Nam Ward, Hà Nội. — VNS