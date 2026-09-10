Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

President Hồ Chí Minh relic site opens exhibition in China marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

September 10, 2026 - 08:58
The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Việt Nam-China friendship across periods.
Materials on President Hồ Chí Minh are on display as part of the series of events honouring President Hồ Chí Minh in Kunming, China. — VNA/VNS Photo

KUNMING — The President Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Kunming have staged a series of events honouring President Hồ Chí Minh, showcasing his activities and legacy in China, and spreading the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries' people.

Aiming to celebrate the 76th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties and the Việt Nam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-27, the series include an exhibition titled President Hồ Chí Minh and China – A Journey of Friendship, Aspiration for Peace and Development; a gathering to honour witnesses who met Hồ Chí Minh in 1958; the collection of testimonies, archival photos and artifacts related to the late leader in Kunming and Yunnan province; and the presentation of selected books and photo publications about President Hồ Chí Minh issued by the relic site.

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Việt Nam-China friendship across periods.

Notably, the exhibition links historical values with the current relationship, featuring images and materials from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to China from April 14-17, 2026. The visit was an important diplomatic activity that helped foster political trust and ties between the two Parties and States in the new period.

The relic site is also showcasing a selection of books and photos on President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career, thought, morality and style, as well as his diplomatic activities worldwide, including China. The publications also introduce places where he lived and worked at the site. — VNA/VNS

President Ho Chi Minh

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Phú Quang’s music lives on as memory becomes heritage

Five years after composer Phú Quang’s death, his enduring songs about Hà Nội, love and longing will return to the stage in a special concert bringing together generations of artists and his children, who are taking on the responsibility of preserving and passing on his musical legacy.
Life & Style

The spice ship

Step aboard this futuristic spice ship and discover the flavours of Vietnamese phở through sight, smell, touch and sound. This immersive museum brings traditional spices and culinary culture to life with cutting-edge digital technology.
Life & Style

September is calling: where Việt Nam is at its best

September brings a different kind of beauty to Việt Nam, from golden rice terraces and powerful waterfalls in the northern mountains to misty mornings in Đà Lạt and the quiet charm of Huế. These are seasonal highlights worth slowing down for, offering travellers a chance to experience the country at its most beautiful and memorable.
Life & Style

Turning rainy season into tourism opportunity

Seasonality has long been a challenge for Việt Nam’s tourism industry. In many localities, tourism peaks in summer but visitor numbers fall during the rainy months. Destinations are now seeking to restructure their tourism ecosystems and develop products that can operate year-round.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom