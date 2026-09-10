Bringing lions to life

In Búng Village, Vạn Xuân Commune, Hưng Yên Province, the generations-old tradition of making lion dance heads from straw and other materials is still going strong, especially as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches.
The event aims to provide an international scientific forum for further research, exchanges and discussions on authenticity in world heritage conservation, in close connection with the outstanding universal value, integrity and cultural values of heritage elements.
Under the theme Celebrating Networking in Geotourism, the symposium brings together around 590 delegates from 22 countries, representing more than 100 UNESCO Global Geoparks, national geoparks and aspiring UNESCO-designated sites.
The number of visitors to Quảng Trị in the first half was estimated at more than 5.6 million, an annual increase of nearly 16 per cent, raking in tourism revenue of about VNĐ6.48 trillion (US$250.35 million).
A new monument at Hùng Kings Temple commemorates President Hồ Chí Minh’s historic visit and enduring message on nation-building and national defence, linking the Ancestral Land’s sacred heritage with the country’s future.
The concert version of the opera Madama Butterfly, composed by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini to a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, will premiere at the Saigon Opera House on September 11 and 12.
The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Việt Nam-China friendship across periods.
Five years after composer Phú Quang’s death, his enduring songs about Hà Nội, love and longing will return to the stage in a special concert bringing together generations of artists and his children, who are taking on the responsibility of preserving and passing on his musical legacy.
The arrangement fused a song familiar to international audiences with the distinctive timbre of a traditional Vietnamese instrument, showcasing the young artist’s versatility on a multicultural stage and earning her third prize at the Echo of the Nomads 2026 International Ethno-Hit Contest.