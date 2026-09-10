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Bringing lions to life

September 10, 2026 - 16:30
In Búng Village, Vạn Xuân Commune, Hưng Yên Province, the generations-old tradition of making lion dance heads from straw and other materials is still going strong, especially as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches.

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President Hồ Chí Minh relic site opens exhibition in China marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Việt Nam-China friendship across periods.
Life & Style

Phú Quang’s music lives on as memory becomes heritage

Five years after composer Phú Quang’s death, his enduring songs about Hà Nội, love and longing will return to the stage in a special concert bringing together generations of artists and his children, who are taking on the responsibility of preserving and passing on his musical legacy.

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