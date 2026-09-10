Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng named among Việt Nam's 11 most beautiful destinations

QUẢNG TRỊ — The Times of the UK has recently named Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park in the central province of Quảng Trị among Việt Nam's 11 most beautiful destinations for 2026, continuing to affirm the appeal of the world natural heritage site on both Việt Nam's and the international tourism map.

According to the publication, boat trips into Phong Nha Cave and strolls through Paradise Cave (both family-friendly) offer a tantalising glimpse of their astonishing scale, but the real adventure lies deeper within the park, where cavers wade through underground rivers and weave among stalagmites.

It wrote: “Sơn Đoòng, with chambers vast enough to swallow entire city blocks, is the ultimate prize, while Hang Én and Hang Va offer similarly ethereal — but more affordable — alternatives.”

The list also features Huế, Hà Nội, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary (Đà Nẵng), Sa Pa (Lào Cai), Hoàng Su Phì (Tuyên Quang), Bản Giốc Waterfall and Mắt Thần Mountain (Cao Bằng), Sơn Trà Peninsula (Đà Nẵng), Cát Tiên (Đồng Nai), the coastal stretch from Quy Nhơn to Phan Rang, and Côn Đảo (HCM City). These destinations showcase the diverse appeal of Vietnamese tourism, spanning mountainous landscapes, caves and tropical forests to coastal routes and islands.

According to its management board, in the first six months, the Phong Nha - Kẻ Bàng National Park welcomed more than 587,000 visitors, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

The number of visitors to Quảng Trị in the first half was estimated at more than 5.6 million, an annual increase of nearly 16 per cent, raking in tourism revenue of about VNĐ6.48 trillion (US$250.35 million). — VNA/VNS