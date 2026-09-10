Việt Nam emerges as one of CapCut’s leading regional markets

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has emerged as one of CapCut’s leading markets in the region, with 20 Vietnamese representatives winning CapCut World Awards.

At the recent CapCut World Singapore event, Vietnamese creators took home awards in eight categories: Asset Member Favorite, Boundless Explorer, Creative Impact, Creator of the Year, AI Visionary, Top Partner, Community Star and Trendsetter.

In some categories, including Asset Member Favorite, Boundless Explorer and Creator of the Year, Vietnamese representatives were the only winners.

The strong showing underscores Việt Nam’s growing content creation community and its competitiveness in the region, particularly in template creation on CapCut.

Since its launch in 2020, CapCut - a video-editing platform - has developed into an all-in-one editing platform used by creators ranging from trendsetters who inspire millions to filmmakers producing original works from scratch.

The platform now has more than 660 million users across over 170 markets and 30 languages in Southeast Asia, North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other regions.

CapCut says more than 6 million template creators are now helping drive the platform’s growth, with more than 400,000 new templates uploaded each day.

“Our roots are in making video creation easier and more accessible, and we’re building on that foundation to bring more of the creative journey together across editing, design and new tools, while keeping the choices that define your work in your hands,” Xiaoqi Fu, global head of CapCut, said.

To expand the role of templates, CapCut has introduced a Skills feature that allows users to store and share the style, techniques and workflow behind each creation.

The company says the feature is designed to help creators learn from and adapt one another’s processes.

CapCut also says it now integrates more than 85 AI tools, and that users created more than 6 billion original assets – including images, videos and effects – in 2026 alone.

The company said more than 7 million creators use its AI features every day, including a growing number of professional filmmakers using AI from the start of the creative process. — VNS