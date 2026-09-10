Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam emerges as one of CapCut’s leading regional markets

September 10, 2026 - 16:00
Việt Nam has emerged as one of CapCut’s leading markets in the region, with 20 Vietnamese representatives winning CapCut World Awards.
Representatives from Việt Nam receive awards at the CapCut World Awards. — Photo Courtesy of CapCut

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has emerged as one of CapCut’s leading markets in the region, with 20 Vietnamese representatives winning CapCut World Awards.

At the recent CapCut World Singapore event, Vietnamese creators took home awards in eight categories: Asset Member Favorite, Boundless Explorer, Creative Impact, Creator of the Year, AI Visionary, Top Partner, Community Star and Trendsetter.

In some categories, including Asset Member Favorite, Boundless Explorer and Creator of the Year, Vietnamese representatives were the only winners.

The strong showing underscores Việt Nam’s growing content creation community and its competitiveness in the region, particularly in template creation on CapCut.

Since its launch in 2020, CapCut - a video-editing platform -  has developed into an all-in-one editing platform used by creators ranging from trendsetters who inspire millions to filmmakers producing original works from scratch.

The platform now has more than 660 million users across over 170 markets and 30 languages in Southeast Asia, North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other regions.

CapCut says more than 6 million template creators are now helping drive the platform’s growth, with more than 400,000 new templates uploaded each day.

“Our roots are in making video creation easier and more accessible, and we’re building on that foundation to bring more of the creative journey together across editing, design and new tools, while keeping the choices that define your work in your hands,” Xiaoqi Fu, global head of CapCut, said.

To expand the role of templates, CapCut has introduced a Skills feature that allows users to store and share the style, techniques and workflow behind each creation. 

The company says the feature is designed to help creators learn from and adapt one another’s processes.

CapCut also says it now integrates more than 85 AI tools, and that users created more than 6 billion original assets – including images, videos and effects – in 2026 alone.

The company said more than 7 million creators use its AI features every day, including a growing number of professional filmmakers using AI from the start of the creative process. — VNS

CapCut World Awards Vietnamese creators

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

President Hồ Chí Minh relic site opens exhibition in China marking 76 years of diplomatic ties

The centerpiece exhibition features more than 100 documents, materials and photos, some made public for the first time. It highlights President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career and revolutionary activities in China and his close ties with Chinese revolutionaries, intellectuals and people, underscoring the formation, cultivation and continuation of Việt Nam-China friendship across periods.
Life & Style

Phú Quang’s music lives on as memory becomes heritage

Five years after composer Phú Quang’s death, his enduring songs about Hà Nội, love and longing will return to the stage in a special concert bringing together generations of artists and his children, who are taking on the responsibility of preserving and passing on his musical legacy.
Life & Style

The spice ship

Step aboard this futuristic spice ship and discover the flavours of Vietnamese phở through sight, smell, touch and sound. This immersive museum brings traditional spices and culinary culture to life with cutting-edge digital technology.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom