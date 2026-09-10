Cao Bằng showcases UNESCO Global Geopark at APGN Symposium

HÀ NỘI — The mountainous northern province of Cao Bằng is representing Việt Nam at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Geoparks Network (APGN) Symposium this month in Langkawi, Malaysia.

Under the theme Celebrating Networking in Geotourism, the symposium brings together around 590 delegates from 22 countries, representing more than 100 UNESCO Global Geoparks, national geoparks and aspiring UNESCO-designated sites.

Taking place from September 4 to 12, the APGN symposium includes around 190 presentations on topics such as heritage conservation, geotourism, community education, geopark management and sustainable development.

In its presentation, Cao Bằng highlighted the geological, scenic, cultural and historical values of UNESCO Global Geopark Non Nước Cao Bằng through publications on four experiential tourism routes, as well as leaflets, newsletters, traditional handicrafts, OCOP products and local specialties.

A performance of đàn tính, a traditional musical instrument, provided a cultural highlight, showcasing the distinctive traditions of Cao Bằng’s ethnic communities to international delegates.

Beyond promoting its tourism destinations, the province also shared practical experience in conserving and promoting the values of its geopark.

Lý Thị Thu Thủy from the Non Nước Cao Bằng Geopark Management Board presented two papers on a club model for preserving ethnic languages and developing a network of partners for sustainable tourism.

The presentations highlighted Cao Bằng’s efforts to engage communities, young people and partners in heritage conservation, cultural preservation and sustainable tourism, while bringing the geopark’s values closer to local communities and younger generations.

These experiences support heritage conservation and improved livelihoods for communities in the geopark.

The symposium also provided an opportunity for Cao Bằng to exchange experience with other geoparks in the region, strengthen connections and explore future cooperation.

During the event, the Cao Bằng delegation took part in a workshop on the Sustainable Development Goals, exchanged experiences with representatives of the Leye-Fengshan Geopark in Baise, Guangxi, China and joined a field trip in Langkawi.

The symposium is being held at Langkawi UNESCO Global Geopark, bringing together international experts, geopark managers, researchers and industry professionals to share knowledge, exchange ideas and promote sustainable geotourism.

The event also focuses on the latest innovations, trends and best practices in geopark management, networking and education. — VNS