Hà Nội's Autumn Festival shines spotlight on culture, performances

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Autumn Festival 2026 will take visitors on a tour of the historic city's most iconic landmarks and heritage sites during the most beautiful season of the year.

Themed Hà Nội Autumn – An Emotional Journey, the event will take place on September 25-27 and aims to promote the image of Hà Nội through art, cuisine and cultural experiences.

It also aims to stimulate tourism demand, drive growth in the capital’s tourism sector, increase visitor numbers, encourage longer stays and boost visitor spending.

Several activities will take place in different venues across the capital city, with the main events set to be held at Thống Nhất Park in Hai Bà Trưng Ward.

A space of 5,000sq.m will feature exhibition booths, festival and experiential zones, decorative displays and auxiliary areas, alongside supporting activities held across various communes and wards.

Highlights will be a chain of nine main spaces, creating an experiential journey encompassing heritage, tourism, craft villages, culture, cuisine, art and international exchanges.

The image of 'Old Hà Nội' will be recreated at the Hà Nội Heritage Space, capturing the distinctive essence of autumn through scenes of the Old Quarter, Sword Lake and tree-lined streets with yellowing foliage.

The space features architectural elements like tiled roofs, yellow walls and wooden doors that reflect the city's traditional styles, alongside displays of documents and images showcasing the capital's cultural heritage, historical sites and iconic landmarks.

Projection mapping technology will be used to simulate various destinations, including Thê Húc Bridge, Đoan Môn Gate, the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, the Perfume Pagoda, Ba Vì, Sóc Sơn and Đường Lâm Ancient Village. Traditional music and dance performances will also be held at the venue.

In a travel and experience area, Hà Nội's signature tourism products, tours and routes will be introduced. Suggested destinations for autumn include Hoàn Kiếm's Old Quarter area, West Lake and the wards of Ba Vì, Hương Sơn and Sóc Sơn.

Members of the public can engage with a digitally enhanced environment featuring smart tourism maps, QR codes, LED screens and virtual and augmented reality experiences. The space also fosters connections among travel agencies, accommodation providers, airlines and tourists, while integrating product promotion, consultation and sales.

In the Craft Villages and Community Culture, villages such as Bát Tràng, Vạn Phúc and Đường Lâm will showcase their prominent traditional crafts through designs using eco-friendly materials like clay, bamboo and wood. Artisans will demonstrate their crafts while visitors can try their hand at skills like pottery making, silk weaving and making tò he figurines, fans and conical hats.

There will also be a space to promote specialty products from localities nationwide, as well as an international exchange area to display cultural features and artistic performances from various other countries.

In the Cuisine Corner, Hà Nội's most famous dishes and drinks, including lotus tea, phở (noodles with beef or chicken), bún thang (vermicelli soup with chicken, pork sausage, mushroom and pickled turnip) and bún chả (rice vermicelli, grilled pork and fresh herbs), as well as autumn delicacies such as young green rice and mooncakes, will be promoted.

Cooking shows and related activities will be held along with demonstrations and discussions run by chefs and artisans in the same spot.

In the Culture, Sports and Tourism space, visitors can discover the city's most notable cultural and sporting events through publications, materials, images and media products.

Tangible and intangible cultural heritage, tourist destinations and traditional craft villages will also be promoted in the space.

Other activities taking place over the three-day festival include a photo and painting exhibition, a workshop for colouring and creative experiences for children and visitors, along with traditional and modern artistic performances, mini-shows, street art and folk games. — VNS