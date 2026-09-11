HCM City Hát Bội Theatre featured at Thăng Long - Hà Nội Festival

HCM CITY — The HCM City Hát Bội (classical drama) Theatre will bring special programmes to the 2026 Thăng Long - Hà Nội Festival on September 11-20 in the capital city, aiming to introduce the beauty of Southern traditional theatre to domestic and international audiences.

The theatre will present the Nghinh Thần (Welcoming Deity) procession and Đại Bội ceremony, a ritual performance of hát bội to give thanks to the gods at the festival’s opening ceremony at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long on September 11.

The Đại Bội ceremony also embodies the concept of harmony between Heaven, Earth, and human beings, conveying prayers for favourable weather and national peace and prosperity.

The event will attract around 30 artists, such as Meritorious Artists Linh Hiền and Nguyễn Hoàng, Tâm Tâm, and Hà Trí Nhơn.

The troupe will perform one of the most outstanding hát bội excerpts, Trần Bình Trọng Tuẫn Tiết (National Hero Trần Bình Trọng), written by the late People’s Artist Đinh Bằng Phi and directed by the late People’s Artist Xuân Quan, during the international art exchange programme Thăng Long – Heritage Bridge.

The work highlights the integrity, loyalty, and indomitable spirit of Trần Bình Trọng (1259-1285), a heroic general of the Trần Dynasty who sacrificed his life to protect Đại Việt in the fight against the Yuan-Mongol invaders.

The performance will feature veteran actors Bảo Châu, Ngọc Giàu, Hoàng Hà, Thanh Bình and Khổng Minh Khương.

The show will be held at 8pm on September 12 at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long.

Hát bội developed from a folk art to a royal art, consisting of singing and dancing to music.

Hát bội plays feature themes of monarchist loyalty and patriotism, and characters often wear black-and-red facial makeup.

The art became particularly popular in the 1990s and was often performed at ceremonies and festivals at temples and pagodas in central and southern localities.

The 2026 Thăng Long - Hà Nội Festival aims to promote the value of heritage, foster the development of cultural industries, and strengthen Hà Nội's position as a UNESCO Creative City.

Programmes on music, fashion and art will be held at the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, the Temple of Literature, the Hà Nội Museum, the Bát Tràng Ceramic Village and the Martyr Monument next to Hoàn Kiếm Lake from September 11 to 20. — VNS