Bắc Hà turns to digital tools to boost tourism competitiveness

LÀO CAI — Bắc Hà in Lào Cai Province is stepping up digital transformation in tourism, putting into practice the spirit of Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

The mountainous destination welcomed 796,731 visitors in the first eight months of 2026, up nine per cent year on year, including 7,217 international visitors. Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ1.394 trillion (US$52.9 million).

Digital technology is becoming more widely used in tourism services, from online booking and cashless payments to accommodation management and digital information at attractions.

At Labeaute Bắc Hà Homestay, Booking.com, Agoda, Facebook and Instagram are used to promote rooms and receive bookings. Manager Sùng Páo Tính said the homestay had maintained online room sales for about five years, with around 70 per cent of bookings now coming through online platforms.

The platforms allow visitors to view room images, facilities and prices before making their choice, while helping the homestay reach customers beyond Bắc Hà, Tính said.

French tourist Delphine Baravian and her family and friends also used online services during their trip to Việt Nam. The group of 12 booked accommodation through booking.com and hired a travel company to organise their tour. Baravian said Bắc Hà was one of their favourite stops, where they experienced local landscapes, culture, food and nightlife.

Bắc Hà now has about 40 establishments selling rooms through platforms such as Booking, Agoda and Airbnb. Booking.com is an important source of international visitors, while Facebook, Google Maps and Zalo remain important channels for domestic tourists.

Digital tools are also being applied to business operations. All accommodation establishments, restaurants and tourist attractions in the area accept cashless payments.

Of 11 hotels surveyed, eight, or 72.7 per cent, have adopted software to manage rooms, guests, revenue and bookings. The other three still use traditional paper-based records.

QR codes are being introduced at attractions, historical sites and tourism establishments to provide visitors with information and interpretation services.

A Bắc Hà tourism website has also been developed to provide information on local attractions and tourism products, giving visitors another channel to plan their trips. — VNS