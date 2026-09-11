Bình Minh taps digital platforms to expand craft product sales

HÀ NỘI — Craft products in Bình Minh Commune, Hà Nội, are reaching more customers through livestream sales as the locality steps up digital transformation.

The commune has organised livestream sessions to introduce products and OCOP items, bringing traditional products into a new form of trade and interaction.

Among the products featured is Bách Hương Xuân traditional ô mai (preserved sugared or salted fruits), which has been made for about 80 years. Other products, including spicy-sour pickled young dracontomelon, ginger-fried apricots, sweet-and-sour dried ambarella, plum jam, are also promoted through the online sessions.

The livestreams are broadcast simultaneously on the 'Bình Minh News' fanpage and YouTube and TikTok, helping local producers reach customers beyond the commune.

Local authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and youth union members have joined the programme, with young people supporting technical operations and online interaction between producers and customers.

According to Nguyễn Đăng Việt, Chairman of the Bình Minh Commune People’s Committee, putting traditional craft products online through livestreams has produced practical results, helping producers gradually change their approach to doing business.

The model has also opened an additional sales channel while helping promote local brands and improve residents’ digital skills.

The initiative is part of Bình Minh’s efforts to put Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation into practice, using digital platforms to support rural economic development and traditional craft production. — VNS