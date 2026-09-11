Đà Nẵng launches photo contest

|The launch of the photo contest to show Đà Nẵng to international friends. — VNS Photo Công Thành
ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng has launched a photo contest called Global Eyes on Đà Nẵng aimed at showing a different view of the beach city to international friends.
Running from now through November, the contest offers a free competition for Vietnamese and foreign photographers to show off their best work capturing Đà Nẵng in a variety of categories including heritage and nature, urban lifestyle, cross-culture exchange, international integration and a livable city.
|Members of the Đà Nẵng photo contest organising committee at the launching ceremony. — VNS Photo Công Thành
Vice Chairwoman of the city People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi said the contest is one of a series of diplomatic activities to connect the city with areas around the globe, and also acts as a way to promote tourism and investment.
|The Dragon Bridge is an attractive feature for tourists visiting Đà Nẵng City. — Photo courtesy of Lê Lâm
She said the best photos will be selected for an exhibition, and for a photo book titled Đà Nẵng: Telling the World that will be published later this year.
Mori Takero, consul general of the Japanese consulate office in Đà Nẵng, said that he often takes walks on Đà Nẵng's beaches to snap photos of the sunrise views.
|A night view of the Thuận Phước Bridge in Đà Nẵng City. The best photos of Đà Nẵng will be selected for a photo book by the end of this year. — Photo courtesy of Lê Lâm
He said he was fascinated by the beautiful landscapes of Việt Nam and Đà Nẵng, adding that competitors should capture the amazing moments or stunning scenery of Đà Nẵng to participate in the contest.
The organising committee said all Vietnamese citizens, overseas Vietnamese, journalists, tourists and foreigners of all age groups and experience levels are eligible for the contest.
To enter, photographers can send black and white or colour photos to the email danang.protocol@gmail.com or share a post on the Facebook Fan page: Connecting Đà Nẵng Worldwide.
|A beautiful landscape in Đà Nẵng taken by local photographer Bùi Thanh Lang. — Photo courtesy of Bùi Thanh Lang
In the past few years, HanaTour company has also organised an Instagram photo contest called Đà Nẵng in My Heart for Koreans living in Việt Nam or the Republic of Korea.
|A fireworks performance at the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival. — Photo courtesy of DIFF
Over 14 million tourists visited Đà Nẵng in the first eight months of 2026, including 6.9 million foreign visitors. It was also ranked in the top six of cities in Asia-Pacific region with the highest rate of international tourists returning by Agoda.com, a room booking platform. — VNS