Đà Nẵng launches photo contest

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng has launched a photo contest called Global Eyes on Đà Nẵng aimed at showing a different view of the beach city to international friends.

Running from now through November, the contest offers a free competition for Vietnamese and foreign photographers to show off their best work capturing Đà Nẵng in a variety of categories including heritage and nature, urban lifestyle, cross-culture exchange, international integration and a livable city.

Vice Chairwoman of the city People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi said the contest is one of a series of diplomatic activities to connect the city with areas around the globe, and also acts as a way to promote tourism and investment.

She said the best photos will be selected for an exhibition, and for a photo book titled Đà Nẵng: Telling the World that will be published later this year.

Mori Takero, consul general of the Japanese consulate office in Đà Nẵng, said that he often takes walks on Đà Nẵng's beaches to snap photos of the sunrise views.

He said he was fascinated by the beautiful landscapes of Việt Nam and Đà Nẵng, adding that competitors should capture the amazing moments or stunning scenery of Đà Nẵng to participate in the contest.

The organising committee said all Vietnamese citizens, overseas Vietnamese, journalists, tourists and foreigners of all age groups and experience levels are eligible for the contest.

To enter, photographers can send black and white or colour photos to the email danang.protocol@gmail.com or share a post on the Facebook Fan page: Connecting Đà Nẵng Worldwide.

In the past few years, HanaTour company has also organised an Instagram photo contest called Đà Nẵng in My Heart for Koreans living in Việt Nam or the Republic of Korea.

Over 14 million tourists visited Đà Nẵng in the first eight months of 2026, including 6.9 million foreign visitors. It was also ranked in the top six of cities in Asia-Pacific region with the highest rate of international tourists returning by Agoda.com, a room booking platform. — VNS