Bavarian spirit returns to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Festival‑goers at Southeast Asia’s largest beer celebration – GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam – will, for the first time, have the chance to savour Paulaner, the beloved Munich brew from one of the historic 'Big Six' breweries, traditionally served at the official Oktoberfest since 1818.

Now in its 34th edition, the festival returns this October to Hà Nội, continuing its long‑standing tradition of bringing German culture, cuisine, beer and hospitality closer to audiences across Việt Nam.

First celebrated in 1992, GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam has grown into a much‑anticipated annual gathering, uniting the German business community, local guests, international visitors and friends of Germany in a shared celebration of food, music and connection.

The 2026 Hà Nội edition is co‑hosted by the German Business Association (GBA), the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Việt Nam (AHK Vietnam), and JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, under the patronage of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hà Nội and the German Consulate General in HCM City.

Following the record‑breaking success of 2025, which welcomed more than 11,000 guests and poured over 25,000 litres of beer, the festival continues its momentum in 2026, bringing Bavarian spirit to Hồ Chí Minh City, Đà Nẵng and Hà Nội.

At its heart, GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam offers an authentic Bavarian experience: German beer, traditional cuisine, live music and the lively atmosphere that has made Oktoberfest famous worldwide.

This year’s programme features electrifying performances by the renowned German‑Austrian band O’zapft, authentic delicacies prepared by skilled chefs, premium craft beers imported from Germany and a wide range of non‑alcoholic options.

With food and drink served throughout the evening, alongside entertainment and interactive activities, the festival recreates the convivial spirit of Bavaria in the heart of Việt Nam. Chairman of the German Business Association (GBA), Alexander Ziehe, highlighted that Oktoberfest has always been more than a festive gathering – it is a vibrant bridge connecting German and Vietnamese communities, fostering meaningful ties among businesses, partners and friends.

Echoing this, Björn Koslowski, Deputy Chief Representative of AHK Vietnam, emphasised that the festival is a long‑standing tradition strengthening bonds between Germany and Việt Nam while sharing Bavarian culture nationwide.

The GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam will be organised in HCM City on September 24-26, in Đà Nẵng on October 2, and in Hà Nội on October 8-10.

In Hà Nội, the celebration will take place in a grand beer tent Festzelt at the lakeside grounds of JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, where the hotel’s team blends signature hospitality with Bavarian spirit to create a memorable experience. — VNS