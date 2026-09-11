Bringing Ninh Bình to the screen

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Think Ninh Bình, and its stunning landscapes probably come to mind – now they are taking centre stage on the big screen in Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ (Spirit Guardians), a historical fantasy martial arts film. The film brings Ninh Binh’s landscapes and heritage to life, offering audiences a glimpse of an ancient land with spectacular natural scenery.