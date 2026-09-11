Bringing Ninh Bình to the screen

Think Ninh Bình, and its stunning landscapes probably come to mind – now they are taking centre stage on the big screen in Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ (Spirit Guardians), a historical fantasy martial arts film. The film brings Ninh Binh’s landscapes and heritage to life, offering audiences a glimpse of an ancient land with spectacular natural scenery.
Although President Hồ Chí Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro never met, the two historic leaders shared a revolutionary vision centered on independence, freedom, happiness and equality for humanity, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngô Minh Nguyệt highly valued the significant contributions made by the ICAV over the past decades to strengthening people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges between Argentina and Việt Nam.
The HCM City Hát Bội (Classical Drama) Theatre will bring special programmes to the 2026 Thăng Long - Hà Nội Festival on September 11-20 in the capital city, aiming to introduce the beauty of Southern traditional theatre to domestic and international audiences.