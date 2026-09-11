Storybook depicts old Hội An culture

HỘI AN – A group of young people managing the Hoianese Cultural Experiential Hotels has introduced the storybook 'Hội An Through Old Eyes', a collection of stories of deeper cultural traditions and lifestyle shared by Hoianese people.

The warm-hearted young group had spent time recording stories told by nine old Hoianese people that had never been told before, and the collection of the lives, voices, and memories makes Hội An worth remembering with stories of tradition, craft skills, and the vibrant spirit of Hoianese life.

Phạm Ngọc Huyền Trang, co-founder of the Hoianese Cultural Experiential Hotels, recalled that storytellers are the people who lived in Hội An long before tourism ever boomed.

“The elderly of Hội An dedicated their lives to keeping traditional crafts and lifestyle alive in a fast-moving world and rapid urbanisation. The old craftsmen and women still remained traditional handmade jobs including wood-fired Cao Lầu (a noodle dish of Hội An with pork and greens), an afternoon snack; street vendor with Chè đậu ván (hyacinth bean sweet soup) dessert, or small boat service crossing the Hoài River,” Trang said.

“The storybook ‘Hội An Through Old Eyes’ is a deeper view of the traditional culture of Hội An that has been preserved by generations. We hope this book serves as a connection that helps visitors understand a bit of Hội An’s soul and gentle living among local people in the Old Quarter.”

Trần Thị Hoài Thương, another co-founder of Hoianese Cultural Experiential Hotels, said many cultural and gentle lifestyle pieces of Hội An are described in the book, but visitors can have a real experience by joining tour service offered by young guides, including walking tours in the Old Quarter and iconic sites of Hội An.

“We also organise a countryside cycling tour in Cẩm Kim village on the other bank of the Hoài River, location of the centuries-built carpentry Kim Bồng community. Local street food and culinary arts of Hội An were included in the tour,” she said.

“The book also introduces stories of old men and women making their living from Xí Mà (black sesame soup), or supplying clean water for street vendors in Hội An market.”

In previous times, some old men and women offered boat services for traders and housewives travelling from the other banks of the Hoài River were also included in the book, along with cafés in the allies of the Old Quarter.

“I think that Hoianese Cultural Experiential Hotels help travellers seek out Hội An as a living heritage by experiencing tour service after reading stories in the book,” she said.

Thanh Hiền, director of Legacy Brand, a consultancy service company, said the storybook was created as part of positive progress of ‘Hội An Gentle Humanity’, a good-natured behaviour and hospitality project for the town.

Former director of Hội An’s Culture and Sports Centre Võ Phùng, who was the mastermind of the project, said it aims to introduce a code of conduct for local residents in a gentle manner that has been built and remained for generations.

The ancient town – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site since 1999 – has received eight national heritage recognitions for many local attractions, including the annual Nguyên Tiêu (full moon day of lunar January) Festival, Thanh Châu bird's nest, Thanh Hà Pottery village, carpentry skills of Kim Bồng village, vegetable crafts in Trà Quế village and the mid-autumn Full Moon Festival (on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month), hammock weaving from the tree bark and the craft of making homes of bamboo and nipa-palm.

Trà Quế vegetable village was also voted as one of the Best Tourism Villages among 126 community-based eco-tour villages in the world by UN Tourism.

The ancient town, which was recognised as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the Crafts and Folk Art category, has preserved 50 traditional crafts with the establishment of five craft villages, of which three villages have been given the status of national intangible heritages.

It has also been boosting the creation of non-plastic, zero-waste and recyclable products. — VNS

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