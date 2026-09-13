Tả Lèng festival discovers Mông culture

Golden terraced fields, harvest traditions and the vibrant culture of the Mông community came together at a festival in Lai Châu Province, offering locals and visitors a glimpse into life during one of the most beautiful seasons of the year.

Held last Sunday, Mùa Vàng Tả Lèng – Hương Lúa Giữa Non Cao (Tả Lèng Golden Season – Rice Fragrance amid the High Mountains) drew visitors to Tả Lèng Village in Tả Lèng Commune, where terraced rice fields cascade down the mountain slopes in spectacular shades of gold and green.

Following the natural contours of the landscape, the terraces form a striking patchwork of golden and green hues amid the surrounding mountains and forests at one of the most beautiful times of the year.

From early morning, many local people, clad in vibrant traditional attire, and visitors gathered at the festival grounds to participate in activities reflecting the Mông people's traditional culture and way of life.

Among the ritual activities was the Cúng Cơm Mới (New Rice Offering) ceremony, an occasion for local people to express gratitude to heaven, earth and their ancestors, while praying for bountiful harvests and a prosperous, fulfilling life. The ritual also helps preserve traditional cultural values passed down through generations.

There were numerous contests centred on harvesting activities and tasks familiar to local people, recreated in the fields, offering visitors the chance to experience first-hand the working lives of the Mông community.

There were also music and dance performances, folk games, sightseeing tours and opportunities to take photos among the terraced rice fields and surrounding landscape. These activities were designed to help visitors gain deeper insight into the customs, traditions, daily life and culture of the Mông people.

Phong Vĩnh Cường, chairman of the People's Committee of Tả Lèng Commune, said the festival aimed to showcase and promote the image of the locality and its people to a wider audience, while tapping into its tourism potential and developing community-based tourism products suited to local conditions. — VNS