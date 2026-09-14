Huế City taps green resources to promote sustainable tourism

HUẾ — From rivers and lagoons to beaches and primeval forests, the central city of Huế has abundant natural resources that can support sustainable tourism.

As green travel becomes increasingly popular, connecting natural and cultural assets is opening up new opportunities for the city to enhance its appeal, extend visitors’ stays and increase the value of tourism.

Beyond its heritage sites, Huế boasts diverse ecosystems stretching from mountainous and midland areas to plains, lagoons and the sea. These include the Hương and Bồ rivers, the Tam Giang-Cầu Hai lagoon system – the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia – Lập An lagoon, and beaches such as Thuận An, Phú Thuận, Cảnh Dương and Lăng Cô.

The city also has forests, streams and waterfalls in its western mountainous areas, as well as rural villages, craft villages, gardens and fields interspersed with residential areas.

This diversity gives Huế strong advantages in developing green tourism. Visitors can combine heritage sightseeing with nature experiences, cycling, stand-up paddleboarding, river cruises, lagoon tours, beach holidays, farm experiences and opportunities to learn about the local community's life.

Hóa Châu Ward is home to Rú Chá, the largest primeval mangrove forest on Tam Giang lagoon. Nearby is Cồn Tè, a wetland area along the lagoon and opposite Thuận An estuary.

During the recent National Day holiday, Hóa Châu piloted a community-based ecotourism model at Rú Chá. Visitors can explore trails through the mature mangrove forest, enjoy views of Tam Giang Lagoon and learn about the lifestyles and cultural traditions of local communities.

Rú Chá has become a popular green tourism destination, attracting large numbers of visitors, particularly at weekends and during holidays.

Lê Uy Phương, a visitor from Quảng Trị Province, said the cool, green surroundings and fresh air at Rú Chá, together with the peaceful setting of Cồn Tè, make the area ideal for both nature exploration and relaxation.

Ngư Mỹ Thạnh fishing village in Đan Điền Commune is another distinctive green tourism destination on Tam Giang lagoon. Visitors can experience traditional fishing activities while exploring the mangrove ecosystem.

The protection and restoration of mangrove forests are considered crucial to sustainable ecotourism development. Đan Điền has more than 2,500ha of water surface on Tam Giang lagoon, with around 150ha of mangrove forest now being planted.

According to Phạm Công Phước, Vice Chairman of the Đan Điền Commune People’s Committee, the locality encourages residents to both sustainably use aquatic resources and protect and expand mangrove forests.

The Hương River is another valuable asset. Beyond creating Huế’s iconic landscape, it can serve as a “green axis” linking diverse tourism products, from river cruises and cultural performances to heritage sites, rural villages and riverside ecological areas.

Since early September, visitors have been able to take a combined sightseeing vehicle and electric boat tour connecting the Hue Imperial City with the Hương River, Đông Ba River and Ngự Hà River. The route offers a new way to explore the heritage complex through its waterways, landscapes and historic architecture.

During a recent inspection of infrastructure for inland waterway tourism along the Hương River, Chairman of the Huế City People’s Committee Lê Trí Thanh said the river and its banks have strong potential for distinctive tourism products.

He stressed that development should be carefully planned with a long-term vision, creating new experiences and extending visitors’ stays while protecting the landscape, environment, culture and heritage. Authorities are studying ways to diversify river tourism products and develop piers, stops and service areas linked to attractions and historic sites.

Other potential destinations include Chuồn lagoon, Lập An lagoon, Thuận An estuary, Bạch Mã National Park, and waterfalls such as Mơ, Kazan, Phướn and A Don, as well as Anor Waterfall in A Lưới.

A visitor could begin with the Huế Imperial City, continue with a cruise on the Hương River, cycle through rural villages, enjoy local food, explore Tam Giang-Cầu Hai lagoon and finish the day at the beach. Such an itinerary could extend stays and spread tourism spending from the city centre to rural, coastal and community areas.

For Huế, green tourism is therefore not merely a trend. It is a way to preserve the heritage of the former imperial capital while creating new growth, livelihoods and a greener, more liveable and competitive heritage city. — VNA/VNS