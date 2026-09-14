Free traditional performing arts offered in Cần Thơ

HCM CITY — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Cần Thơ plans to offer free performances of traditional performing arts at tourism and heritage sites for the rest of the year to serve domestic and international visitors.

The plan is part of the city’s implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture.

The city’s Cultural and Arts Centre is hosting a regular show at 7pm every Saturday at Ninh Kiều Wharf in Ninh Kiều Ward.

The show, which began early this month, features tài tử music, vọng cổ (nostalgic) songs, cải lương (reformed opera) excerpts, Southern folk music and songs, and traditional Khmer dances of rô băm, rom vong, and chhay-dăm drum.

Tài tử music is the prototype for vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) and cải lương (reformed opera) of southern Việt Nam. It is part of the region’s traditional music that began about 100 years ago.

The music is often performed during festivals and special occasions in Mekong Delta provinces. It was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2013.

The performances have attracted amateur and professional musicians and artists from local tài tử music clubs, the Khmer Art Troupe, and private art troupes.

The centre also continues its free shows of tài tử music and vọng cổ at the floating market of Cái Răng, a favourite tourist site of Cần Thơ, at 6am on Saturdays and Sundays.

The 60-minute performance features artists and musicians from the Tây Đô Theatre of the city.

The Dạ Cổ Cầm Thi (Vietnamese Traditional Theatre), a programme of free cải lương (reformed opera) performances for young audiences, is held on Sunday nights at the Tây Đô Theatre in Ninh Kiều Ward.

These activities have been welcomed by the audience.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the centre and relevant agencies to strengthen the promotion of free performing arts programmes to the public and enhance connections with travel businesses to lure more audiences.

Meanwhile, Cần Thơ will launch a pilot cultural and artistic programme at the Hùng Kings Temple. The programme is expected to be held for an entire day on the second Sunday of each month.

The city will also hold artistic performances at Cần Thơ International Airport in the near future. — VNS